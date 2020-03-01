SYRACUSE — They may be only five strong, but they were the strongest Saturday.
DeKalb won another expected close dual with Angola Saturday, winning by 75 hundredths of a point to take the Wawasee Gymnastics Sectional championship. The Barons scored 105.75 to unseat the defending champion Hornets, who had 105.675.
It was DeKalb’s third sectional title and the first since 2014.
The Barons were led by all-around champion Sarah Boyd, who scored 36.6 to 35.85 for runner-up Mia Echartea of Elkhart Central. Boyd also won the vault (9.45) and bars (8.85), and teammate Lauren Blythe (9.55) tied for first with Echartea in the floor exercise. Emma Schoenherr won a blue ribbon for the Hornets with a first-place finish in the beam (9.15).
“It’s special for this group,” Baron coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “Last year it was a goal of ours and we slightly missed it (being beaten by Angola 109.4 to 108.225), This year everyone doubted us, losing Shiloh (Miller, now an assistant coach) and only having five people on our team.
“We’ve shown the dedication we have and how much we’re willing to put in the work to get where we want to be.”
The top three teams advanced to the Huntington North Regional next Saturday along with the top six finishers in each event and the all-around. Plymouth nabbed the final team spot with a score of 103.825.
Coming so close to a repeat was tough to swallow for the Hornets.
“We’re disappointed. It was so close,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “We haven’t been healthy all year, so we didn’t really know what to expect from our scores.”
Ashtyn Evans, the defending all-around and bars champ, missed a month of the season.
“She hasn’t gotten enough reps in, you could see it in her execution today,” Coach Evans said. “You could point to several of them that had falls, so that’s rough. That makes the difference in a sectional final.
“We’re headed to regional and we’ll have another shot at it.”
East Noble was the best of the rest among area teams, scoring a season-best 96.625 for fifth place. The Knights will have regional representation in the beam from freshman Ally Blackburn, who grabbed the final qualifying spot by scoring 8.6.
“We’re really proud of her,” East Noble coach Erin Weldon said. “She’s a freshman and never really trained in gymnastics. She works hard at practice and this is well-deserved today.”
Wolfe felt the Barons took control in the floor exercise after trailing by slightly more than four points halfway through. Angola had scored 54.775 on the floor and vault, while the Barons totaled 50.55 after competing in the beam and bars.
“We came through in the floor routines we’ve been doing all season,” Wolfe said. “We counted three nines and that’s what really put us ahead.”
Along with Blythe sharing first place, Boyd took fourth at 9.45 and Allison Burton was seventh at 9.25.
Boyd was also fourth in the beam on her way to the individual championship.
“Sarah the past two years has kind of had a tough regional, so hopefully this year is the year she can put it all together,” Wolfe said. “She has some of the top scores in the state, all-around, floor and vault.
“Her bar score was a little lower today than it has been all season. That gives us something to work on this week. Our big goal for the next week is to keep working. All of the teams who are going to be at the regional (qualifiers from the Concordia Sectional) we’ve competed against all season.”
Among other area competitors, Eastside individual Brielle Carter scored 33.45 for 12th place in the all-around. Her top finish came in the floor, where she scored 9.15 for eighth place. She tied for 11th in the bars with a 7.9.
Lakeland took seventh in the team standings with 89 points even. Emily Byler scored 32.125 in the all-around.
West Noble didn’t field a full lineup and was ninth with a score of 48.975. All-arounder Valerie Diaz scored 23.975.
Wawasee Sectional
Team Scores (Top three advance to Huntington North Regional): 1. DeKalb 105.75, 2. Angola 105.675, 3. Plymouth 103.825, 4. Elkhart Central 102.9, 5. East Noble 96.625, 6. Wawasee 96.3, 7. Lakeland 89, 8. Warsaw 87.65, 9. West Noble 48.975.
All-Around: (Top six advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 36.6, 2. i-Echartea (EC) 35.85, 3. Heckaman (Ply) 35.8, 4. Schoenherr (Ang) 35.375, 5. Evans (Ang) 35.225, 6. Wilkinson (Ang) 35, 7. Blythe (DK) 34.875, 9. Burton (DK) 34.15, 10. Bussema (Ang) 33.75, 12. Carter (Eastside) 33.45, 14. Azzue (DK) 32.75, 17. Hudson (EN) 32.325, 18. Blackburn (EN) 32.275, 19. Byler (LL) 32.125, 23. Huffman (LL) 29.15, 25. Diaz (WN) 23.975.
Floor: (Top six advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Tie, Blythe (DK) and i-Echartea (EC) 9.55, 3. Evans (Ang) 9.475, 4. Boyd (DK) 9.45, 5. Heckaman (Ply) 9.45, 6. I-Wegener (Waw) 9.275, 7. Burton (DK) 9.25, 8. Carter (Eastside) 9.15, 10. Zabona (EN) 9.025, 11. Tie, Turner (War) and Hudson (EN) 8.975, 13. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.9, 14. Tie, Karris (Ply) and Byler (LL) 8.825, 16. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.75, 18. Blackburn (EN) 8.55, 19. Bussema (Ang) 8.475, 22. Tie, Kuhl (Waw), Conrad (NorthWood) and Azzue (DK) 8.325.
Beam (Top six advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.15, 2. Blythe (DK) 9, 3. Heckaman (Ply) 8.9, 4. Boyd (DK) 8.85, 5. Karris (Ply) 8.85, 6. i-Blackburn (EN) 8.6, 7. Echartea (EC) 8.5, 8. Burton (DK) 8.4, 9. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.3, 10. Tie, Roll (EC) and Evans (Ang) 8.25, 12. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Reveal (EC) 8, 16. Tie, White (Bremen), Zabona (EN), Bussema (Ang) and Purvis (War) 7.75, 20. Carter (Eastside) 7.7, 26. Davies (EN) 7.3, 27. Hudson (EN) 7.1, 28. Byler (LL) 7.05, 31. Rasbaugh (LL) 6.2, 32. Herrera (WN) 6.15, 33. Huffman (LL) 6, 34. Yoder (LL) 5.95, 36. Diaz (WN) 3.95.
Bars: (Top six advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 8.85, 2. I-Echartea (EC) 8.575, 3. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.45, 4. Evans (Ang) 8.3, 5. Heckaman (Ply) 8.3, 6. Tie, Bussema (Ang) and Schoenherr (Ang) 8.25, 8. Hudson (EN) 8.2, 11. Tie, Wegener (Waw) and Carter (Eastside) 7.9, 13. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Blythe (DK) 7.725, 15. Burton (DK) 7.7, 17. Tie, Byler (LL) and Purvis (War) 7.6, 24. Blackburn (EN) 6.85, 26. Huffman (LL) 6.65, 27. Stephens (EN) 6.6, 31. Yoder (LL) 5.575, 32. Tie, Diehl (LL) and Diaz (WN) 5.525, 35. Wolf (EN) 4.9, 37. Silva (WN) 4.
Vault (Top six advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 9.45, 2. Wilkinson (Ang) 9.35, 3. Bussema (Ang) 9.275, 4. Tie, Scheonherr (Ang) and i-Echartea (EC) 9.225, 6. Evans (Ang) 9.2, 13. Burton (DK) 8.8, 15. Tie, Carter (Eastside), Azzue (DK) and Lindholm (EC) 8.7, 18. Byler (LL) 8.65, 20. Tie, Turner (War) and Blythe (DK) 8.6, 22. Tie, Ousley (Waw) and Zabona (EN) 8.45, 25. Huffman (LL) 8.35, 26. Blackburn (EN) 8.275, 28. Diehl (LL) 8.15, 31. Hudson (EN) 8.05, 32. Rasbaugh (LL) 8, 33. Tie, White (Bremen) and Pfeiffer (EN) 7.95, 35. Silva (WN) 7.6, 37. Diaz (WN) 7.25.
