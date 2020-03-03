SYRACUSE — Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed as an individual, but was unable to advance to the next round at Saturday’s gymnastics sectional at Wawasee High School.
Carter scored 33.45 for 12th place in the all-around. Her top finish came in the floor exercise, where she scored 9.15 for eighth place. She tied for 11th in the uneven parallel bars with a 7.9.
Carter tied for 15th in the vault at 8.7. She was 20th in the balance beam at 7.7.
The top six individuals in each event advanced to the Huntington North Regional this Saturday.
Wawasee Sectional
Team Scores (Top 3 teams advance): 1. DeKalb 105.75, 2. Angola 105.675, 3. Plymouth 103.825, 4. Elkhart Central 102.9, 5. East Noble 96.625, 6. Wawasee 96.3, 7. Lakeland 89.0, 8. Warsaw 87.65, 9. West Noble 48.975.
All-Around: (Top 6 advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 36.6, 2. i-Echartea (EC) 35.85, 3. Heckaman (Ply) 35.8, 4. Schoenherr (A) 35.375, 5. Evans (A) 35.225, 6. Wilkinson (A) 35, 7. Blythe (DK) 34.875, 9. Burton (DK) 34.15, 10. Bussema (A) 33.75, 12. Carter (ES) 33.45.
Floor: (Top 6 advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): T-1. Blythe (DK) and i-Echartea (EC) 9.55, 3. Evans (Ang) 9.475, 4. Boyd (DK) 9.45, 5. Heckaman (Ply) 9.45, 6. I-Wegener (Waw) 9.275, 7. Burton (DK) 9.25, 8. Carter (ES) 9.15, 10. Zabona (EN) 9.025.
Beam (Top 6 advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.15, 2. Blythe (DK) 9, 3. Heckaman (Ply) 8.9, 4. Boyd (DK) 8.85, 5. Karris (Ply) 8.85, 6. i-Blackburn (EN) 8.6, 7. Echartea (EC) 8.5, 8. Burton (DK) 8.4, 9. Wilkinson (A) 8.3, T-10. Roll (EC) and Evans (A) 8.25, T-12. Azzue (DK) and Reveal (EC) 8.0, T-16. White (B), Zabona (EN), Bussema (A) and Purvis (War) 7.75, 20. Carter (ES) 7.7.
Bars: (Top 6 advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 8.85, 2. I-Echartea (EC) 8.575, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.45, 4. Evans (A) 8.3, 5. Heckaman (Ply) 8.3, T-6. Bussema (A) and Schoenherr (A) 8.25, 8. Hudson (EN) 8.2, T-11. Wegener (Waw) and Carter (ES) 7.9.
Vault (Top 6 advance to Huntington North Regional, i-advanced as individual): 1. Boyd (DK) 9.45, 2. Wilkinson (A) 9.35, 3. Bussema (A) 9.275, T-4. Scheonherr (A) and i-Echartea (EC) 9.225, 6. Evans (A) 9.2, 13. Burton (DK) 8.8, T-15. Carter (ES), Azzue (DK) and Lindholm (EC) 8.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.