EMMA — Eastside’s volleyball team picked up its first win of the season, finishing 1-3 for the day at Saturday’s Westview Invitational.
The Blazers are 1-6 in all matches this season.
Eastside defeated Whitko 25-16, 25-15.
The Blazers lost to Bethany Christian 25-12, 25-21; to Central Noble 25-14, 25-23 and to South Bend Adams 25-12, 25-15.
In the Whitko match, Eleanor Neumann had seven kills. Erika Brock had five kills and Mataya Bireley had four.
Jessi Gerke had 11 assists and Skyelar Kessler added six. Gerke served four aces and Kessler added two. Paige Franz had 11 digs and Bireley added five.
Against Bethany, Neumann recorded five kills, Bireley had three and Brock had two.
Gerke and Kessler had six assists each. Bireley served two aces and Franz had one. Franz recorded 19 digs and Bireley had nine.
Against Central Noble, Neumann had six kills, Brock had four and Bireley had two.
Gerke had eight assists and Kessler had seven. Both players served two aces each. Franz had 18 digs and Bireley had 10.
Against South Bend Adams, Brock had eight kills and Bireley and Neumann had three each.
Gerke had eight assists and Kessler added five. Breanika Steury served two aces and Bireley added one. Franz had six assists, Neumann had three and Kessler added two.
