DEFIANCE, Ohio — Three wrestlers earned places and Eastside’s wrestling team finished 19th out of 43 teams in the Tri-State Border Wars Invitational.
The event took place Friday and Saturday at Defiance High School. In addition to schools from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, one school from Wisconsin also participated.
New Boston Huron out of Michigan won the team title by a half-point — 185.5 to 185 — over runner-up Allen (Ohio) East.
Keegan Miller (220 pounds) finished fifth. Treyven McKinley (170) placed seventh and Mason Fritch (145) finished eighth.
Miller (20-4) won his first two matches of the tournament by pin.
In the opening round, Miller pinned Napoleon’s Tony Valdez in 2 minutes, 35 seconds. In the second round, Miller pinned Douglas Grant of Morenci (Mich.) Area High School in 57 seconds.
Miller lost his next match by 10-0 major decision to Wil Morrow of Patrick Henry (Hamler, Ohio).
In the consolation round, he pinned Edgerton’s Mathias Shepler in 4:36 and added a 6-4 decision over Chris Schultz of Dowagiac Union (Mich.).
In the consolation semi-finals, Miller was pinned by Otsego’s Cade Limes in 4:11. Miller finished his day with a win by forfeit over Findlay’s Jake Noon.
After receiving a first-round bye, McKinley (19-4) pinned Dylan Anderson of Dowagiac Union in four minutes. He added a 52-second pin over over Ray Robinson of Mendon (Mich.).
In the quarter-final round, he lost 10-8 in sudden-death overtime to Sycamore’s Mitch Reardon.
In the consolation round, McKinley pinned Granville’s Carson Miller in 1:57. He lost by 10-6 decision to Napoleon’s Angelo Gonzalez.
In the match to decide seventh and eighth place, McKinley pinned Van Buren’s A.J. Overmyer in 1:54.
Fritch received a first-round bye and won his first two matches.
In the second round, Fritch (14-9) scored a 5-4 decision over Central Noble’s Daniel Leffers. He added a 4-1 win over Nikita Hoeffel of Defiance.
In the quarter-final round, Fritch was pinned in 39 seconds by Skyler Crespo of Mendon (Mich.).
Fritch bounced back to score a 3-1 sudden-death win over Maumee’s Hunter Vandusen.
Fritch lost his next two matches by decision, by a 7-4 score to Franklin’s Seth Swanson and by a 4-2 score to Archbold’s Brennan Short in the match to decide seventh and eighth place.
Lane Burns (138) won his first two matches but did not place.
Burns (13-3) scored a 13-6 win over Owen Thomas of Ottawa-Glandorf (Ohio) in the first round and pinned Kade Wireman of Allen East in two minutes.
Burns was pinned in 2:48 by Conner Douglas of Elida, Ohio in the quarter-final round. He lost by 8-5 decision in the consolation round to Sevaughn Carter of Lima Central Catholic.
Jackson Wicker (182) won two matches but did not place.
He lost to Lima Bath’s Zachary Simpson by a 3:50 pin in the first round.
Wicker bounced back to pin Aden Hatcher of Berkshire in 1:27 and by 1:37 pin over Xavier Urbina of Fremont (Ohio) Ross.
Wicker (13-8) was defeated by a 2:52 pin by DeKalb’s Blake Rowe in the fourth consolation round.
Briar Munsey (126), Dackotia Reed (152) and Dax Holman (195) won one match.
Munsey (11-9) scored a 10-0 major decision over Greg Muss of Liberty-Benton (Ohio). He lost his first match by 2:30 pin to Michael Kirksey of Fremont Ross. He was pinned in 4:39 in the second consolation round by DeKalb’s Tyler Voigt.
Reed (8-11) was an 18-2 technical fall winner over Edgerton’s Logan Balogh. He lost his first match by 1:48 pin to Mendon’s Wyatt Diekman. Reed was pinned in 1:00 by Maumee’s Tyler Wilson in his second consolation match.
Holman (1-9) pinned Granville’s Gabe Miller in 3:16. He lost by 1:07 pin to Braden Damiani of New Boston Huron in the quarter-final round. He was pinned in 2:10 by Dillon Pollard of Sandusky in the consolation round.
Tanner Wicker (132) lost both of his matches. Wicker (11-8) was pinned in 3:29 by Hunter Long of Wayne Trace (Haviland, Ohio). He lost by 3:27 pin to Angel Rosales of Ottawa-Glandorf (Ohio) in the consolation round.
Kristopher Patrick (160) lost both of his matches. Patrick (10-4) was beaten by 21-5 technical fall by Jackson Weissinger of Fremont Ross in the first round. He lost a 7-5 decision to Defiance’s Dominic Tracy in the consolation round.
Findlay was third in team standings with 154 points. Franklin, Wisconsin was ninth with 99 points. DeKalb led the Indiana contingent, placing 10th with 85 points. Eastside finished with 66.5 points.
Angola was 23rd with 59 points. Bryan tied for 31st with 45 points. Woodlan was 34th with 38.5 points. Central Noble was 38th with 29.5 points. Edgerton was 39th with 27 points.
