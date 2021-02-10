EDITORS NOTE: A complete list of area students receiving recognition from the Indiana Football Coaches Association appeared in the KPC sports section on December 8.
BUTLER — Several members of Eastside’s 2020 football team have received recognition from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Seniors Lane Burns, Lane Cleckner and Phoenix Smyth and junior Gavin Wallace were named to the IFCA All-State Team. This is the second time for Burns and Cleckner to receive this honor.
In addition, Cleckner and seniors Jaiden Baker, Hayden Gardner and Jaiden Baker were selected to the IFCA Academic All-State Team.
Burns, Gardner and Smyth have been picked for the IFCA All-Region Team for District III, making them eligible for selection to play in the North-South all-star game this summer.
Baker made a school-record 57 extra-point kicks this season, and graduates as the all-time leader in extra-point kicks made with 100.
Burns caught 17 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Burns intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble and made 63 total tackles.
Cleckner led the team with 86 total tackles — 43 solo tackles and 43 assists. He had 6.5 sacks this season and holds the career record with 23.5 sacks.
Gardner played on the offensive and defensive lines. On defense, Gardner finished with 29 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Smyth made 51 total tackles, just missing the single-season school record with 11 sacks.
Wallace led the team with 534 total receiving yards on 28 catches, with nine touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.