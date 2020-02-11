South Adams 42, Eastside 34
South Adams
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Wynn g 1-4 1-6 4 1 0 0
Pries g 6-9 9-14 22 7 2 2
Smith g 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
Loshe g 4-12 4-6 16 5 2 0
Hamrick f 0-0 0-0 0 4 0 0
Sealscott 0-1 0-0 0 6 0 2
Dunnuck 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Bixler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0 6 0 1
Mowery 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 11-29 14-28 42 25 4 5
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 2-13 2-2 6 3 2 1
Rieke g 5-12 1-3 12 1 0 1
Skye.Ksslr g 3-11 2-4 9 4 1 2
Graber f 1-2 0-0 2 4 0 0
King c 0-5 3-8 3 6 0 1
Richards 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Baker 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1
Bireley 1-4 0-0 2 10 0 3
Hoffelder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Whitman 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 12-47 8-17 34 30 3 9
S. Adams 5 11 14 12 — 42
Eastside 7 5 9 13 — 34
Three-point shooting — South Adams 6-15 (Loshe 4-9, Pries 1-1, Wynn 1-3, Smith 0-2), Eastside 2-13 (Skyelar Kessler 1-4, Rieke 1-6, Graber 0-1, Sullivan Kessler 0-2). Team rebounds — South Adams 1, Eastside 2. Fouled out — Rieke, Skyelar Kessler. Total fouls — South Adams 13, Eastside 12. Turnovers — South Adams 17, Eastside 12.
