Eastside 21, Woodlan 0 Eastside 0 0 14 7 — 21 Woodlan 0 0 0 0 — 0 Third Quarter ES — W.Miller 61 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:24. ES — L.Davis 2 run (Baker kick): 38.9. Fourth Quarter ES — L.Davis 2 run (Baker kick), 9:32. TEAM STATISTICS ES W First downs 26 5 Rushes-yards 39-149 32-90 Passing yards 89 119 Passing (C-A-I) 5-11-0 1 1-21-1 Total yards 238 179 Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-3 Punts-Avg. 9-60 2 -25 Penalties-yards 4-39.5 3-36.0 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 12-48; L.Davis 13-43, 2 tds; Holman 6-33; Firestine 7-22; Burns 1-3. Woodlan: Wallace 7-22; Roemer 11-16; Jones 7-13; B.Reidy 7-9. PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 5-11, 89 yards, 1 td. Woodlan: B.Reidy 11-21, 119 yards, 1 int. RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 1-61, 1 td; Burns 2-23; Eck 1-8; L.Davis 1-(-3). Woodlan: Wallace 4-48; Bischoff 5-43; J.Reidy 2-28. MISSED FG — Baker (ES), 24 yards, 3rd quarter.

