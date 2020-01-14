NEW HAVEN — Seven wrestlers earned top-6 finishes as the Eastside Blazers finished fourth in the 16-team Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School.
Bishop Dwenger and Bluffton each finished with 187 points. Bishop Dwenger won the team title. Homestead was third with 182 points, Eastside was fourth with 154 and Carroll was fifth with 149.
Lane Burns (138 pounds), Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170) and Jackson Wicker (182) earned runner-up finishes.
In the 138-pound title match, Burns (16-5) was pinned in 1 minute, 47 seconds by New Haven’s Elijah Chacon (25-4).
In the 145-pound championship match, Patrick (14-5) lost by 7-2 decision to Homestead’s Tyler Burris (19-8).
At 170 pounds, McKinley (23-5) was pinned at 3:13 by Homestead’s Joe Parrish (27-0).
In the 182-pound title bout, Wicker (16-10) was pinned in 57 seconds by DeKalb’s Blake Rowe (19-5).
Keegan Miller (220) placed third. Briar Munsey (126) finished fourth. Cody Collins (106) placed sixth.
In the 220-pound match to decide third and fourth places, Miller (24-5) pinned New Haven’s Dominic Lee (14-3) in 2:32.
At 126 pounds, Munsey (14-11) was pinned in 1:55 by Bishop Dwenger’s Braeden Hensler (17-5) to decide third and fourth places.
At 106 pounds, Collins (9-7) was beaten 7-5 by Carroll’s Landon King (4-1) to decide fifth and sixth places.
Team scores: Bishop Dwenger 187, Bluffton 187, Homestead 182, Eastside 154, Carroll 149, South Adams 140, DeKalb 133, Penn 126, New Haven 112, Twin Lakes 100.5, Woodlan 69, Northfield 63, Rochester 56, Van Wert, Ohio 54, Wayne 45, North Judson 12.
