BUTLER — Eastside's boys basketball team will host Adams Central Saturday, Feb. 15 in the old Butler High School gym.
Tickets are now available through Jan. 24 for season ticket holders. Tickets are $3 each for Eastside All-Sports ticket holders and holders of Golden Activity passes.
General admission tickets will be available from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14. General admission tickets are $7 each.
There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.
Greg Jacqua, also known as "Detroit Elvis," will perform between games and will also be available for photos.
Entertainment includes various contests and raffles for gift cards and sporting events.
Eastside alum Brad Brown of Indianapolis RTV6 will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening.
