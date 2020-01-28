High School
Bowling
Eastside bowlers qualify for state finals
SOUTH BEND — Eastside’s boys bowling team has qualified for the state finals.
Eastside placed third at the Indiana High School Bowling semi-state meet at Chippewa Bowl in South Bend Saturday.
The state finals will take place this Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. The singles tournament begins at 9 a.m. and the team tournament starts at 1 p.m.
The state finals berth comes one week after the Blazers won the team regional, held Jan. 18 in Fort Wayne. There, Eastside defeated Bluffton 362-345 and then team sectional champion DeKalb 396-297 for the regional crown.
DeKalb’s Skyler Plummer was third in the boys individual competition. Eastside’s Dominic Weicht finished sixth in the individual regional.
Prep Football
Farnsworth earns academic honor
BUTLER — Eastside senior Ethan Farnsworth has been named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association 2019 Academic All-State Team.
Farnsworth was among 22 area players to receive the honor.
DeKalb and Garrett each had five players picked to the team. Barons honored were Tylar Pomeroy, Hoyt Stafford, Caleb Nixon, Landon Miller and Evan Eshbach. Railroaders selected were Ethan Harter, Clayton Fielden, Levi Follett, Warren Joseph and Cole Bergman.
West Noble had four guys picked: Kyle Mawhorter, Logan Sumowski, Brandon Pruitt and Raven Slone. East Noble had three honorees, Bailey Parker, Gage Ernsberger and Joe Painter.
Angola’s Ryan Brandt and Chase Soulliere were awarded for their efforts in the classroom. Also receiving Academic All-State honors from IFCA were Lakeland’s Jayce Riegling and Fremont’s Karson Meeks.
