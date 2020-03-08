BUTLER — It didn’t take long for the environment at Trine University in Angola to appeal to Eastside senior Ethan Farnsworth.
Farnsworth, son of Josh and Andrea Farnsworth, recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Trine this fall.
“I like the small atmosphere of the school. I liked the coaching staff when I went there on my visits.
He plans to pursue a degree in either civil or mechanical engineering.
At Eastside this past season, Farnsworth rushed 107 times for 446 yards and nine touchdowns. He was recently selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
He was a key ingredient in the school’s first-ever sectional championship.
“Ethan was out for four weeks with a shoulder injury. He would have had a statistically much better year,” Eastside football coach Todd Mason said. “He was kind of our cog offensively that brought a nastiness, a senior mentality to our offense.
“Our offense was very young, and he brought a lot of confidence and physicality,” the Blazer coach continued. “He’s a very intense player and that’s another thing we’re going to miss that about him.”
“If you work hard, you’ll get want you want most of the time,” Farnsworth said. “You’ve just got to work hard and push through the hard times.
“The first sectional championship for Eastside, that was pretty big for us,” he said. “We had a great team bond between all of us. We worked well together.”
“His work ethic and leadership, those are the things we’re going to sorely miss with him going to Trine,” Mason said. “We’re certainly proud of what he did for us, and I’m looking forward to seeing him play football at the college level.”
