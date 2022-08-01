High Schools Eastside announces fall sports information
BUTLER — Eastside High School has announced a few items related to fall sports.
An activity bus will run week days at 6:05 p.m.
Junior high football will have an organizational meeting with equipment handout after school Wednesday. Practice will start Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m.
Practices for junior high volleyball will start Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 3:30-6 p.m.
Practices for junior high cross country will start Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 3:30-6 p.m.
Physicals and waivers must be on file with the athletic office prior to participation. All physicals must be on the Indiana High School Athletic Association form.
To get copies of the IHSAA form, visit dekalbeastern-in.finalforms.com/ or dekalbeastern.com/Eastside HS/Athletics.
