BUTLER — In the third battle of the Northeast Corner Conference’s best softball teams, it was likely going to come down to one run.
The difference this time was the winner would celebrate a regional championship.
Eastside made that run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Westview Warriors at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers, ranked seventh in the final Class 2A Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll, improved to 26-1. It’s the seventh regional championship in program history, and the first since the 2014 season.
They will face the no. 15 Madison-Grant Argylls (24-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second game of the Warsaw Semi-State. The Whitko-Western Boone winner will face no. 10 North Newton (16-3) in the first game. The winners will return that night for the championship.
One day after battling past Woodlan to win its sectional championship, first-year Eastside softball coach Brennen Kitchen wasn’t sure what his team — or pitcher Natalie Lower — would have left in the tank.
Lower pitched a one-hit shutout, allowing only a two-out, sixth-inning double to her circle counterpart Alexys Antal. Lower struck 10 batters and walked just two. At one stretch, she retired 13 Westview batters in a row.
“With this type of stressful, every pitch means something atmosphere, it’s hard to tell how we’re going to be on back-to-back days,” Kitchen said. “We’ve had back-to-back regular-season games but not back-to-back games like this.
“I wasn’t sure how Natalie would be because she hasn’t pitched back-to-back games for us this year,” he continued. “She pitched very well, probably better than she did yesterday and hit her spots probably better than she did yesterday.
“Offensively, we were pretty quiet, but we got a run when we needed it. We know we’re facing probably the best pitcher in northeast Indiana,” Kitchen said of Westview ace Antal.
Antal, after pitching two 10-inning games and striking out an incredible 40 batters in two sectional victories Saturday, struck out eight Blazers while walking two Tuesday.
Eastside threatened, with two runners in scoring position in the first and a runner at third in the second inning, but Antal slammed the door each time with a big strikeout.
The Blazers had two runners on with two outs in the fourth, but Antal got the big K once again.
Freshman designated player Lilli Cline led off the Eastside fifth with a single. Jayci Kitchen’s sacrifice bunt moved her up, and Skyelar Kessler singled through the hole on the left side. Cline scored without a play for the only run of the game.
Antal drilled her double to the fence in left-center field with two gone in the Westview sixth, but Lower fanned the next batter to end the inning.
The first two Warriors rolled out harmlessly in the seventh before Sara Lapp coaxed a walk. Lower came back for a strikeout to set off Eastside’s celebration.
Westview’s record-setting season — which included the first sectional title in program history — comes to an end at 17-5. Three of those losses were to the Blazers.
Warrior coach Jeremy Williams couldn’t be prouder of his team’s season.
He tried to offer words of comfort afterwards.
“I told them, ‘Guys, we just went on the best ride Westview softball has ever had in the history of the sport,” he said. “I know it hurts and I know we were this close in going another step than we’d ever done.
“Look at the ride we made. It was just a fantastic ride,” Williams said. The Warriors graduate three seniors — Antal, second baseman Savana Strater and outfielder Sarabeth Drew — but return seven starters. Four of those starters were freshmen and another was a sophomore.
“We’ll be back next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.