BUTLER — Brielle Carter will switch sports as she continues her athletic career in college next year.
The Eastside senior and two-time state gymnastics qualifier has committed to compete in acrobatics and tumbling at Trine University in Angola.
She said she will study elementary education.
“The coach (Kati Horstmann) had been reaching out and wanted me on the team,” Carter said. “I had been considering it for a while and then made the decision to join her team.”
Carter said she visited Trine and “I got to talk to her about her program and it sounded like something I will really enjoy.”
Acrobatics and tumbling will be a change but it incorporates many of the skills she used in gymnastics.
“It’s the best part of cheer and the best part of gymnastics put together,” she said.
“I wanted to do some type of sport in college. This one seemed fun. It’s relatively new.”
Carter competed as individual for four years. She was attached to DeKalb’s team, practicing with the Barons and also competing individually in the meets and invitationals of which they were a part.
She qualified for state as a sophomore and a senior. This season, she made it to state in two events, tying for 12th in the floor with a 9.125 and tying for 16th in the vault with a 9.3 in the state meet at Ball State.
Carter said she’s been a gymnast since a very young age.
“I did a little bit of softball, but I wasn’t very good,” she said. “I liked volleyball. Then I decided to rule out sports that used balls. Gymnastics has always been my thing.”
