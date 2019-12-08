Bryan 43, Eastside 41
Bryan
Arthur 4-10 2-2 10, Zuver 2-7 0-0 6, Lamberson 2-3 0-0 4, Rohrer 3-6 3-5 9, Jackson 4-14 6-7 14, Showalter 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-1 0-0 0.
Total 15-41 11-14 43.
Eastside
Trevino 3-9 2-2 8, Johnson 4-7 1-1 9, Willard 1-2 0-0 3, Pfefferkorn 2-5 1-1 6, Fry 5-10 0-0 13, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 1-3 0-0 2.
Totals 16-36 4-4 41.
Bryan;11;13;5;14 — 43
Eastside;9;9;8;15 — 41
Three-point shooting — Bryan 2-10 (Zuver 2-6, Arthur 0-4), Eastside 5-16 (Fry 3-5, Willard 1-2, Pfefferkorn 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Trevino 0-3). Team rebounds — None. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Bryan 12, Eastside 10. Turnovers — Bryan 4, Eastside 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.