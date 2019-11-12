Class 2A regional pairings
Lewis Cass (11-1) at Andrean (9-3)
Eastside (10-2) at Eastbrook (10-2)
Heritage Christian (11-1) at Western Boone (11-1)
Evansville Mater Dei (10-2) at Triton Central (9-3)
Class A regional pairings
North Judson (7-4) at Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3)
South Adams (12-0) at Adams Central (11-1)
North Vermillion (11-1) at Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0)
North Decatur (11-1) at West Washington (11-1)
Class 3A regional pairings
Mishawaka Marian (11-1) at Knox (11-1)
Indy Chatard (11-1) at FW Concordia (7-5)
Danville (7-5) at Vincennes Lincoln (8-4)
Heritage Hills (12-0) at Lawrenceburg (11-1)
Class 4A regional pairings
New Prairie (11-1) at Hobart (10-2)
East Noble (12-0) at Mississinewa (11-1)
Indy Roncalli (7-5) at Mount Vernon (Fortville) (10-2)
Mooresville (10-2) at Evansville Memorial (10-1)
Class 5A regional pairings
Valparaiso (11-0) at Mishawaka (8-3)
FW Bishop Dwenger (10-1) at Harrison (West Lafayette) (9-2)
Indy Cathedral (9-2) at New Palestine (11-0)
Floyd Central (9-2) at Bloomington South (7-4)
Class 6A regional pairings
Warsaw (9-2) at Merrillville (10-1)
Carmel (8-3) at Homestead (11-0)
Ben Davis (7-4) at Zionsville (5-6)
Center Grove (6-5) at Warren Central (8-3)
OHSAA regional semi-finals
Division VI, Region 23
Friday, Nov. 15
No. 8 Fairview (10-1) vs. No. 5 Anna (10-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field.
No. 3 Archbold (10-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (10-1) at Napoleon High School.
Division VII, Region 26
Saturday, Nov. 16
No. 5 Edgerton (9-2) vs No. 1 Leipsic at Napoleon H.S.
No. 3 Patrick Henry (8-3) vs. No. 2 Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont Ross H.S.
