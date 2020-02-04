BUTLER — Eastside got contributions from several players, but especially seniors MacKensie Rieke and Paige Graber — appropriately on senior night — in a 48-38 win over Heritage at Butler Thursday.
Rieke led all scorers with 17 points. Graber had three points to go with four rebounds as Eastside won for just the second time in its past six games.
“These two seniors, when they came in, they just started off and worked hard right away, and became really good leaders,” said first-year Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “We talk about being teammates, and they promoted that throughout the year.
“Having the success we’re having this year is largely to what they’ve had to do as seniors, which is to lead,” he said. “There’s been ups and downs as far as scoring, but the leadership spot has never wavered all year long.
“Rieke had a big 17 points. Paige only had three, but she contributes in so many other ways,” the Blazer coach said. “There were some tears shed, but it was a great night.”
The Blazers improved to 15-6 with the win. Heritage is 13-9 with the loss.
The teams traded leads after the first two quarters; the Patriots led 11-10 after the first and Eastside led 24-19 at halftime.
After a big reserve game in which she scored 17 points, Eastside’s Mataya Bireley scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in the second quarter, helping her team grab the advantage after 16 minutes.
Heritage ran off 10 straight points to start the third, grabbing a 29-24 lead, but foul trouble sent leading scorer Bree Dossen to the bench with four fouls with 3:21 left.
Abby Sheehan and Ella Bickel led the surge with threes from the right wing after Eastside missed three shots on one possession early in the quarter.
After another Blazer miss, Dossen, a 1,000-point scorer for Heritage, scored twice, including a bucket with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third for the five-point advantage.
Dossen picked up two fouls — including her fourth — in quick succession in the third.
Sullivan Kessler hit two free throws, and added a drive and score for Eastside. After a Heritage turnover, Rieke buried a three from the key to put the hosts back on top, 31-29.
Later, Allyson King scored inside before Rieke hit another bomb at the buzzer for a 36-30 lead.
Rieke continued her hot streak with a three from the left wing to start the fourth before Bickel scored on a rebound for Heritage.
Bickel hit a three with 5:04 to go, cutting the deficit to 41-38, but Kessler, who added 13 points for Eastside, went coast to coast with a Heritage miss to make it a six-point lead.
Dossen fouled out, and two Taylor Richards free throws with 2:06 to play extended the Blazer lead to eight. Rieke added a rebound bucket the close out the scoring.
Dossen led Heritage with 15 points and Bickel finished with 13.
Eastside JV 44,
Heritage 33
Eastside’s reserve team led 16-8 after a quarter and 27-19 at halftime.
Mataya Bireley led the Blazers with 17 points.
Brittney Geiger had six points while McKenna Hoffelder and Whittney Pfefferkorn scored five points each.
Cadence Gardner and Kaylie Hertig scored four points each. Grace Kreischer had two and Ava Paddock added a free throw.
