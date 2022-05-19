BUTLER — First-year Eastside softball coach Brennen Kitchen was fully aware of the talent he inherited.
After all, the 2021 team won 21 games and most of those players were back.
Thursday, the Blazers (21-1) fell behind early to an excellent Westview team but scored at least once in each of the last six innings for a 9-2 win.
The victory caps off a perfect 11-0 run through the Northeast Corner Conference. It’s the Blazers’ first regular-season championship since 2016.
“Before the season, I knew we had a lot of talent coming back,” Kitchen said. “I told them before the game that championships require a championship effort, and they did that tonight.”
With just one conference loss, Westview had a chance to forge a tie by beating Eastside.
Early, it looked like the Warriors would get that victory.
In the first, lead-off batter Savana Strater fell behind 0-2 but fouled off several pitches and eventually coaxed a walk from Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower. Next up, Lower’s counterpart, Westview star pitcher Alexys Antal, executed a perfect bunt for an infield single.
Lower struck out the next batter, but with a 1-2 count, Hope Bortner laced an opposite-field triple into the right field corner to bring home both Strater and Antal for a 2-0 lead.
In the Blazer first, Antal walked lead-off hitter Jayci Kitchen and wasn’t able to close the glove on a pop-up by Mataya Bireley, but kept Eastside off the board by striking out the side.
The Warriors threatened in the second. After Lower retired the first two batters, Morgan Rich walked and Olivia Jasso reached on Bireley’s error. Like her first time at the plate, Strater fell behind 0-2 and worked it to a full count before striking out to end the inning.
Eastside pushed three runs across in the second. Grace Kreischer walked and Kaylee Kaufman and Cadence Gardner picked up singles.
With one out, Kitchen singled to bring in Kreischer. Skyelar Kessler followed with a single to bring home courtesy runner Victoria Roose. Gardner scored on Faith McClain’s sacrifice fly.
Westview went 1-2-3 in its half of the third but Eastside tacked on a run. Kreischer singled, stole second and took third on Kaufman’s sacrifice bunt. Gardner’s two-out double brought her in for a 4-2 lead.
In the Blazer fourth, McClain picked up a two-out triple and scored on Bireley’s single.
With two gone in the Warrior fifth, Antal tripled but was left stranded as Lower fanned the next batter. Eastside tacked on two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a 9-2 advantage.
“The first inning was rocky,” coach Kitchen said. “(Westview) put the ball in play. Natalie settled down after that and the rest of the defense played well behind her.”
For the game, Lower allowed four hits — two of which were triples — while walking two. Antal was touched for 13 hits and nine runs, with two unearned. She walked two and struck out eight.
Gardner finished with two doubles for the Blazers. Kitchen and McClain had triples. Bireley drove in two runs.
“Facing a good pitcher like Antal, we know we can’t strike out. We have to put the ball in play,” coach Kitchen said. “The second time through the lineup, we were seeing the ball a lot better.”
The Blazer mentor was happy for his players and said he is especially proud of the leadership shown by the team’s seven seniors.
