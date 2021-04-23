BUTLER — It was a tale of two baseball games in Friday’s doubleheader between the Eastside Blazers and Bellmont Braves.
In the first game, the Blazers used defense and timely hitting to defeat the Braves 4-1.
Bellmont turned the tables in the nightcap, defeating the Blazers 5-2.
After Bellmont scored in its half of the first of game one, Eastside answered with two runs without a hit in its half of the inning.
Dylan Hertig was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Hugh Henderson moved to third on a balk and a wild pitch. Jack Buchanan followed with a walk, and Henderson scored when Colben Steury reached on an error.
The Blazers then executed a double steal, with Steury breaking for second and staying in the rundown long enough for Buchanan to score from third.
With one out in the Eastside second, Liam Franz walked, took second on a passed ball and scored when Owen Willard lined a two-out single over the infield.
Hertig led off the Blazer third with a solo home run to left for a 4-1 lead.
Buchanan pitched the first three innings, walking four while allowing two hits and striking out one. Steury got the victory, allowing two hits and two walks in four innings of relief. He finished with six strikeouts.
Bellmont loaded the bases in the fifth but failed to score. John Ulman singled, while Trevor Walker and Tyler James followed with walks.
Steury, who relieved Buchanan in the fourth, bounced back to strike out Isaiah Wellman. Kobe Baker popped up on the infield and Tanner Hirn struck out to end the threat.
Defensively, the Blazers turned two double plays in the opener.
In the Braves’ third, Wellman walked and tried to score on Baker’s double. A relay throw cut down Wellman at the plate, with Hertig applying the tag. Later in the inning, Hirn popped up on the infield, and Baker was easily doubled off at second.
In the Bellmont sixth, Magnuss Lee picked up a one-out single, but Martin hit into an inning-ending double play.
In game two, the Braves scored five times in the fourth inning thanks in large part to two errors, a walk and a wild pitch.
Wellman started the inning with a walk and Ulman followed with a single. Hirn laid down a bunt, and pitcher Carsen Jacobs’ throw to first hit him square in the back. Wellman scored on the play for the game’s first run.
Chase Lenegar reached when third baseman Laithyn Cook’s throw short-hopped to first, with Ulman scoring.
Baker drove in one run with a grounder, and Jack Scheumann followed with an RBI single to make it 4-0. With one out, Dominic Litchfield lifted a fly ball to left, deep enough to bring in Scheumann with run number five.
Bellmont lefty pitcher Ethan Garner kept the Blazers off balance the entire game, allowing only two hits — a single and double by Willard — through five innings.
Eastside broke the shutout in the sixth when Steury walked, stole second, and came around on two Bellmont throwing errors.
With one out in the Blazer seventh, Carsen Jacobs reached on an error and Cook walked. Jacobs was tagged out in a rundown, but Willard reached on a walk.
Cook scored when Wade Miller dropped a double into right, with Willard taking third. Relief pitcher Tyler James fanned Hertig for the final out.
