BUTLER — Senior night is always a time to celebrate.
In order to celebrate however, Eastside’s girls basketball team first had to shake off the rust. It hadn’t played since Wednesday in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament and it showed.
The Blazers committed 10 first-half turnovers and led visiting West Noble 21-16 at halftime.
Eastside righted the ship in the second half on the way to a 59-30 win Tuesday.
All five Eastside seniors started and figured into the scoring.
Skyelar Kessler led the way with 15 points. McKenna Hoffelder had eight, Mataya Bireley and Brittney Geiger scored three each and Cadence Gardner added two.
Junior Grace Kreischer came off the bench to add 14 points and freshman Paige Traxler added nine.
“It was a lot of fun,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “Those seniors have put a lot of time in, and it’s always good to send them out on a high note.
“Senior night’s always special. For them all to score is just great,” he said. “They’ve sacrificed, they’ve fought and they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do for the three years I’ve been here.
“They just give it up every day and I’m proud of them.”
Eastside improved to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in NECC play.
The hosts committed six turnovers in the first quarter and four in the second trying to shake off the rust.
West Noble led 7-4 following a Sherlyn Torres free throw with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the first. The Blazers drew within one on two Kreischer free throws with 1.8 seconds on the clock.
The Blazers took their first lead on a steal and score by Kreischer with 3:37 left in the half.
That came during a stretch in which West Noble turned the ball over on six straight possessions. Eastside scored on three of them, the last on a Kessler theft and score with 2:02 to go.
The Blazers led 21-16 at the break.
A Traxler three opened the second half scoring. By the end of the third, Eastside held a 40-24 advantage.
Mackensy Mabie led West Noble (5-14, 1-7 NECC) with 10 points. Torres and Alexia Mast added six each.
Eastside hosts Central Noble Friday while West Noble travels to Garrett.
Eastside JV 54,
West Noble 11
Freshman Lily Kreischer scored 20 points and classmate Lilli Cline added 13 for the Eastside reserve team. Sophomore Jayci Kitchen added nine.
Leanett Campos-Gonzalez had six points for the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.