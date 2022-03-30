BUTLER — Eastside’s boys and girls track teams were defeated by Woodlan Wednesday.
The Blazer boys lost 102-24. The Eastside girls were defeated 77-50.
Lily Kreischer was a double-winner for the Eastside girls, grabbing blue ribbons in the 400 meter dash (1 minute, 1.8) and 100 meter hurdles (17.2 seconds).
Allison Hoffelder placed first in the 200 (28.8). Karly Kaufmann was first in the 800 (2:52.0) and Sydnee Kessler was first in the 300 hurdles (51.0).
“I am elated with the accomplishments the girls’ team made tonight in their first meet of the season,” Eastside coach Trisha Hill said.
“We set several goals with the girls and exceeded what we thought was possible tonight,” she said. “The girls have shown what their potential is for the rest of the season.”
Dane Sebert was a double winner for the Blazer boys, placing first in the shot put (45-2 1/2) and discus (142-10). Jadin Seiler cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault.
In addition to Sebert and Seiler, Hill praised the efforts of Marcus Diaz in the 400 and Kyle Yoder in the high jump.
The entire meet took place with a stiff wind down the front stretch and rain showers during the second half.
Eastside will compete in the Hamilton Invitational April 9.
Woodlan 77, Eastside girls 50
100 — 1. Hathaway (W) 14.2; 2. Pfefferkorn (ES) 14.5; 3. Mackin (W) 15.1. 200 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 28.8; 2. Graber (W) 28.9; 3. Hathaway (W) 29.5. 400 — 1. Kreischer (ES) 1:01.8; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 1:06.4; 3. Graber (W) 1:07.5. 800 — 1. Kaufmann (ES) 2:52.0; 2. Buss (ES) 2:54.6; 3. Zent (W) 2:56.2. 1,600 — 1. Emenhiser (W) 6:21.6; 2. Kaufmann (ES) 6:24.4; 3. Buss (ES) 6:26.7. 3,200 — 1. Emenhiser (W) 14:18.8; 2. Chen (W) 14:41.9; 3. Smith (ES) 14:47.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Kreischer (ES) 17.2; 2. Klopfenstein (W) 17.4; 3. McAlexander (W) 18.8. 300 hurdles — 1. Kessler (ES) 51.0; 2. Geiger (ES) 51.3; 3. Klopfenstein (W) 52.9. 4x100 relay — 1. Woodlan 46.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Woodlan 4:32.2. 4x800 relay — 1. Woodlan 11:45.7.
Shot put — 1. Emenhiser (W) 32-10; 2. Franz (W) 31-2 3/4; 3. Swymiller (W) 30-10 1/2. Discus — 1. Swymeter (W) 86-5; 2. Emenhiser (W) 85-4; 3. Neumann (ES) 77-3. Long jump — 1. McAlexander (W) 13-8 1/2; 2. Lake (W) 12-9 3/4; 3. Geiger (ES) 12-6. High jump — 1. Baumert (W) 5-0; 2. Geiger (ES) 4-10; 3. Klopfenstein (W) 4-10. Pole vault — 1. McAlexander (W) 9-0; 2. Kimpel (ES) 7-6; 3. Goheen (W) 7-0.
Woodlan 102, Eastside boys 24
100 — 1. S.Handerson (W) 11.3; 2. C.J.Handerson (W) 12.2; 3. Mackin (W) 12.3. 200 — 1. S.Handerson (W) 23.8; 2. Mackin (W) 25.6; 3. X.Davis (ES) 26.2. 400 — 1. Bullerman (W) 56.8; 2. Diaz (ES) 57.1; 3. Yoder (ES) 59.0. 800 — 1. Hohenbrink (W) 2:13.7; 2. Lockridge (W) 2:14.3; 3. Stauffer (W) 2:23.3. 1,600 — 1. Hubbart (W) 5:10.6; 2. Loucks (W) 5:11.0; 3. Diaz (ES) 5:47.5. 3,200 — 1. Garrison (W) 11:87.9; 2. Hubbart (W) 11:56.6; 3. Diaz (ES) 12:48.5.
110 hurdles — 1. Art (W) 17.9; 2. Bennett (W) 18.0. 300 hurdles — 1. Art (W) 50.1. 4x100 relay — 1. Woodlan 54.8. 4x400 relay — 1. Woodlan 3:54.9. 4x800 relay — 1. Woodlan 9:12.96.
Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 45-2 1/2; 2. Planap (W) 38-9; 3. Fleek (W) 35-11 1/2. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 142-10; 2. Connor (W) 101-3; 3. Strong (ES) 95-10. Long jump — 1. S.Handerson (W) 19-4 3/4; 2. C.J.Handerson (W) 17-8 1/2; 3. Bernaert (W) 16-8 1/2. High jump — 1. C.J.Handerson (W) 5-4; 2. Sparks (W) 5-4; 3. Yoder (ES) 5-4. Pole vault — 1. Seiler (ES) 10-0; 2. Hehenbrink (W) 8-0.
