ALBION — There’s wet and muddy and then there’s Friday’s Class 2A Sectional 35 football game between Central Noble and Eastside.
The Cougars took the opening kickoff and imposed a steady diet of senior fullback Will Hoover, driving the ball into Blazer territory before they lost a fumble at the Eastside 5.
What looked like a sure touchdown drive was for naught as Eastside took it the other way and scored on its opening possession.
It was all Blazers after that in a 38-6 win over the Cougars.
On Eastside’s first scrimmage play, quarterback Laban Davis ran around the right side of the formation and down Central Noble’s sideline for a 48-yard gain. On the very next play, he ran off 14 more to the Cougar 14. He would eventually score from 4 yards out with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first. Davis ran the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Blazers capitalized three more times in the first half.
Dax Holman ran for a 5-yard score with 8:47 left in the second. Briar Munsey’s conversion run made it 16-0 Eastside.
The Cougars were foiled on their next possession, and Davis would score from 8 yards out with 3:19 left in the half. Holman added the conversion run for a 24-0 lead.
Central Noble quarterback Tyler Shisler converted a long fourth-down run to cross midfield, but the hosts were stopped on another fourth-down play with 51 seconds left in the half.
Taking over at the Cougar 37, the Blazers capitalized with a 13-yard Davis-to-Holman touchdown pass. Holman added the conversion run for a 32-0 halftime lead.
For the night, Davis carried 18 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Holman added 95 yards on 15 carries for a pair of scores. Davis completed 4-of-5 passes for 67 yards, two of which were deflected right into the hands of an Eastside receiver.
Hoover finished with 105 yards on 22 carries and the Cougars’ only score, a 10-yard run late in the third quarter after Eastside bobbled a punt snap deep in its own territory.
The game was played in persistent, often heavy rain showers. By the end of the first quarter, each team had matching uniforms — brown, brown and more brown with mud in faces and eyeballs for good measure. Eastside’s green helmets and Central Noble’s white ones were the only way to tell the difference between the teams.
The field, to put it mildly, was a quagmire. Central Noble had already played in these conditions, on this field, once this year.
“I’m not going to lie. These conditions were awful,” Blazer head coach Todd Mason said. “I’m so proud of our guys how they handled it.
“(Central Noble) had a little bit of momentum going, and we get a turnover. Laban makes a big play, and from that point on, our dudes knew we were alright.
“I was a little bit nervous before this game,” he continued. “When I stepped out here and I’m sinking up to my ankles, those are things that can nullify a good football team. I’m just real proud of how our kids handled it.”
Eastside (11-0) will visit Class 2A state runner-up Bishop Luers (10-1) Friday in a rematch of last season’s sectional championship game. The Knights were 44-7 winners over Prairie Heights.
Motivation won’t be a problem for the Blazers; it’s a date they’ve had circled on their calendar since last season’s 56-49 loss at Luers Field.
Mason cautioned the media to not overlook or question the heart of his football team.
“They’ve already crowned (Bishop Luers) as the state champs,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said afterwards. “I don’t buy into any of that.
“I love you news reporters and all you media people, but what media doesn’t understand sometimes that there is a size of heart in our dudes that is unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what happens on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.