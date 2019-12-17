Eastside 55,
Churubusco 32
Churubusco
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Shearer g 2-3 0-2 4 2 1 0
Hosted g 0-2 1-2 1 4 1 0
Geiger f 3-8 0-0 9 2 1 1
Bear f 2-9 0-0 5 6 1 0
Huelsenbeck 4-6 4-6 12 2 0 0
McNutt 0-1 1-2 1 7 1 0
DeBolt 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Totals 11-29 6-12 32 24 5 1
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 5-11 1-2 12 6 2 1
Rieke g 2-6 1-2 6 2 0 2
Skye.Ksslr g 4-10 0-0 10 4 6 2
Graber f 1-2 0-0 2 3 2 1
King c 5-10 1-2 11 10 1 1
Richards 1-6 0-0 2 4 1 0
Baker 3-6 0-0 7 2 0 0
Liberty 1-4 3-4 5 3 0 0
Hoffelder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Bireley 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Whitman 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 22-56 6-12 55 34 12 7
Busco 9 10 10 3 — 32
Eastside 13 13 12 17 — 55
Three-point field goals — Churubusco 4-16 (Geiger 3-8, Bear 1-6, Hosted 0-1, McNutt 0-1), Eastside 5-18 (Skyelar Kessler 2-6, Baker 1-2, Rieke 1-3, Sullivan Kessler 1-4, Richards 0-3). Fouled out — Huelsenbeck. Total fouls — Churubusco 13, Eastside 14. Turnovers — Churubusco 16, Eastside 4.
