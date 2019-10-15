Eastside 28, Central Noble 7
Central Noble 0 7 0 0 — 7
Eastside 0 7 14 7 — 28
Second Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 4:11.
CN — Hearld 7 pass from Yoder (kick good), :28.3.
Third Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 1 run (Baker kick), 9:07.
ES — Cleckner 20 fumble return (Baker kick), 8:54.
Fourth Quarter
ES — Farnsworth 15 run (Baker kick), 7:03.
TEAM STATISTICS ES CN
First downs 20 5
Rushes-yards 44-219 28-23
Passing yards 65 71
Passing (C-A-I) 7-12-2 4-8-1
Total yards 284 94
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-4
Punts-Avg. 2-25.5 6-40.3
Penalties-yards 6-30 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 19-83, 3 tds; Holman 12-64; L.Davis 10-58; Firestine 2-16; Burns 1-(-2). Central Noble: Christopher 8-15; L.Hawk 8-7; Yoder 5-6; Dunn 1-3; Hoover 2-(-1); J.Hawk 1-(-3); Bolinger 3-(-4).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 7-12, 65 yards, 2 ints. Central Noble: Yoder 4-8, 71 yards, 1 td, 1 int.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 2-34; Burns 3-18; Farnsworth 1-8, Miller 1-5. Central Noble: Hearld 3-68, 1 td; Hoover 1-3.
