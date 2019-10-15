Eastside 28, Central Noble 7

Central Noble 0 7 0 0 — 7

Eastside 0 7 14 7 — 28

Second Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 3 run (Baker kick), 4:11.

CN — Hearld 7 pass from Yoder (kick good), :28.3.

Third Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 1 run (Baker kick), 9:07.

ES — Cleckner 20 fumble return (Baker kick), 8:54.

Fourth Quarter

ES — Farnsworth 15 run (Baker kick), 7:03.

TEAM STATISTICS ES CN

First downs 20 5

Rushes-yards 44-219 28-23

Passing yards 65 71

Passing (C-A-I) 7-12-2 4-8-1

Total yards 284 94

Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-4

Punts-Avg. 2-25.5 6-40.3

Penalties-yards 6-30 6-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 19-83, 3 tds; Holman 12-64; L.Davis 10-58; Firestine 2-16; Burns 1-(-2). Central Noble: Christopher 8-15; L.Hawk 8-7; Yoder 5-6; Dunn 1-3; Hoover 2-(-1); J.Hawk 1-(-3); Bolinger 3-(-4).

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 7-12, 65 yards, 2 ints. Central Noble: Yoder 4-8, 71 yards, 1 td, 1 int.

RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 2-34; Burns 3-18; Farnsworth 1-8, Miller 1-5. Central Noble: Hearld 3-68, 1 td; Hoover 1-3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.