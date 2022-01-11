BENTON — A little bit of revenge, a whole lot of grit.
The former applies to Eastside’s girls basketball team. The latter applies to both Blazer teams after they won a pair of hard-fought Northeast Corner Conference tournament games at Fairfield Tuesday.
The Blazer girls felt like they should have beaten Class 2A No. 6 Fairfield Friday, losing a 12-point lead and that game 48-43.
Tuesday, Eastside’s girls bounced back and came back late to win 37-36. The Eastside boys, ranked sixth in the Class 2A polls, survived a stern test for win no. 12, 47-43.
Their reward? Home games tonight against Garrett as the tournament moves into the quarterfinal round.
The Railroader boys defeated Hamilton 70-45. The Garrett girls, ranked second in Class 3A, topped the Marines 66-5.
Eastside girls 37,
Fairfield 36
Eastside twice trailed by six points with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game, but took advantage when Fairfield missed two 1-and-1s in the final minute to grab a 37-36 win.
The Falcons entered the contest at 14-2 and ranked sixth in the latest Class 2A poll. Fairfield came back from 12-point deficit Friday to beat Eastside.
In the rematch, Fairfield’s Bailey Willard hit a three from the left win with 2:47 to play, but Eastside answered with one from Skyelar Kessler.
Later, junior Morgan Gawthorp, who led her team with 14 points, made one of two tosses with 2:20 to go, but missed the front end of a bonus with 53.4 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, freshman Sydnee Kessler drilled a three from the left wing to bring Eastside within one. Later, Fairfield’s Kaylee Dillon missed the front end of another bonus.
Skyelar Kessler found teammate Grace Kreischer on the block, who scored with six seconds left. Fairfield didn’t get off a shot as the buzzer sounded, sending the Eastside bench into a frenzy.
After she scored 26 points in leading the comeback Friday, the Blazers held Fairfield junior Brea Garber to just 10 Tuesday, with five coming in the fourth quarter. Through three quarters, Garber was just 2-of-14 from the field, with both scores coming in the paint.
She added an inside score on the Falcons’ first possession of the fourth, and Gawthorp added one of her own to put the hosts up 29-26.
After a free throw and score by Kreischer tied it, Garber hit her only shot outside of the paint, a three from the key, with 4:49 to play to make it 32-29.
Later, Fairfield had four chances at the basket — grabbing three offensive rebounds in the process — but missed all four shots.
There would be no more scoring until Willard’s three, but the Blazers got the clutch scores at the end.
Skyelar Kessler finished with 15 points. Kreischer had seven for Eastside.
Eastside boys 47,
Fairfield 43
It’s tough to beat the same team twice, especially in the span of five days.
The Fairfield team that played Eastside tough the last quarter and a half in Friday’s game was the one that showed up Tuesday, pushing the Blazers to the final buzzer.
Neither team led by more than five until a pivotal swing late in the third put Eastside in front for good.
With the score tied at 27, the Blazers turned up the defensive pressure, creating turnovers on five straight Falcon possessions.
Santino Brewer and Owen Willard turned two of those into scores. After Fairfield turned it over on a throw-in, Eastside’s Hugh Henderson buried a three from in front of his bench to make it 34-27 with 1:26 to go in the third.
The Falcons wouldn’t go away, however. Owen Miller hit a corner three on his team’s first possession of the fourth, and a score by Caleb Wright after a Blazer turnover had the hosts within two, 40-38, with 1:12 to play.
Eastside’s Gabe Trevino made the front end of a bonus with 25.9 seconds left. He missed the second, but Willard appeared to flip his arm at the rebound and the ball went through for a big three-point play and a five-point cushion.
Not so fast, Wright said. With 15.6 seconds left, he banked an improbable three from the 10-foot volleyball line — closer to half-court than his own basket — to make it a two-point game again.
Willard and Brewer made two free throws each in the final 14.4 seconds to secure the win.
Willard led all scorers with 20 points. Henderson and Trevino had seven each.
Fairfield’s Braedon Helms scored his team’s first eight points and led the hosts with 14 points. Miller finished with 11 and Wright added nine.
