FORT WAYNE — Eastside junior Lane Burns earned his first trip to the state wrestling finals.
Saturday, Burns won two matches to place fourth at the New Haven Semi-State at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Burns (28-8) advances to the state finals that begin this Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
He is the first Eastside wrestler to do so since Matt Beard reached the state meet in the 2012-2013 season.
Burns scored an 11-3 major decision win over Cowan’s Toby Abbott (28-4) in the opening match.
Burns had a takedown and two-point near-fall to lead 4-0 after the first period.
Abbott chose defense to start the second and gained a reversal, but Burns added one of his own, along with a three-point near-fall to lead 9-2 heading into the final period.
In a neutral start, Burns scored a takedown and Abbott had an escape.
In the ticket round — so named because a victory in the second round guarantees the winner a place in the state finals — Burns pinned Northridge’s Logan Hooley in 1 minute, 52 seconds.
In the semi-finals, Burns trailed eventual runner-up Hayden Shepherd of Western 2-1 after the first period, gaining a penalty point when Shepherd locked his hands.
From a neutral start in the second, Shepherd got another takedown, followed by a two-point near-fall before Burns gained a reversal.
In the third, Shepherd started on defense and gained an escape. Burns got a late takedown but was unable to turn his opponent.
In the consolation round, Burns was defeated by a 16-6 major decision by Bellmont’s Kyle Lawson (36-3).
Pairings for Friday’s state finals matches were announced Sunday night.
Burns will face senior Drake Campbell (37-1) of Brownsburg. Should Burns win that match, he would return Saturday and face either senior Tyson Nisley (43-5) of LaPorte or senior Logan Bailey (36-2) of Indianapolis Cathedral.
Wrestling season ended for senior Keegan Miller.
Miller (31-10) jumped ahead 4-1 after the first period against Wabash’s Grant Warmuth.
Beginning on defense in the second, Warmuth gained an escape and a takedown to even the score with two minutes to go.
Miller started on defense and gained an escape, but Warmuth gained an equalizing penalty point when Miller — warned for stalling in the first period — was called for stalling once again.
The match stayed even until the closing seconds. Miller attempted an unsuccessful throw and Warmuth (29-7) got a takedown from a standing position before the final buzzer.
The state finals begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with 16 wrestlers in each class. Each wrestler will compete once Friday, with the winners returning Saturday. Saturday’s quarter-final round begins at 9:30 a.m.
Garrett will send three wrestlers — Clayton Fielden (39-1), Hayden Brady (35-5) and Colton Weimer (33-7) — to the state championship meet.
Fielden won the 170-pound weight class title with a 23-7 technical fall over Elkhart Memorial’s Clayton Lundy (39-6) in the championship match.
Brady (35-5) placed second at 106 pounds while Weimer (33-7) was third at 113 pounds.
DeKalb wrestlers Mason Chase (106) and Blake Rowe (182) each won their opening matches, but were defeated in the ticket round.
