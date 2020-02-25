Angola 41, Eastside 34

Eastside

Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl

Trevino g 1-6 2-5 4 9 1 2

Johnson g 0-6 2-2 2 3 1 0

Willard g 3-10 6-7 15 5 0 1

Snyder f 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 3

Fry f 3-9 2-2 10 2 0 0

Gardner 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Miller 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0

Brewer 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Northrup 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Totals 8-36 12-16 34 23 3 6

Angola

Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl

Parrish g 4-8 7-8 17 3 0 1

Dailey g 0-1 2-2 2 1 1 0

Hamilton f 1-1 1-4 3 5 0 0

Knox f 3-8 2-5 9 3 2 0

Ball c 2-6 2-2 6 7 2 1

Tagliaferri 1-1 0-0 2 5 2 0

Call 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 0

King 1-2 0-0 2 0 0 0

Totals 12-29 14-21 41 25 7 2

Eastside 6 9 6 13 — 34

Angola 9 6 7 19 — 41

Three-point shooting — Eastside 6-25 (Willard 3-8, Fry 2-7, Henderson 1-4, Miller 0-1, Trevino 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Angola 3-11 (Parrish 2-5, Knox 1-4, Call 0-1, Dailey 0-1). Team rebounds — Eastside 1, Angola 0. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 18, Angola 15. Turnovers — Eastside 9, Angola 9.

