Varsity Volleyball
Spikers split matches
BUTLER — Eastside’s volleyball team split matches this past week, losing at Hicksville, Ohio Sept. 10 and defeating Hamilton at home Sept. 12.
Hicksville was a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 winner over the Blazers.
Erika Brock had six kills. Mataya Bireley added four kills and Eleanor Neumann picked up three.
Jessi Gerke had eight assists. Brock served three aces and Paige Franz added two.
Franz had 15 digs and Gerke added 12.
Eastside bounced back with a 25-10, 25-6, 25-4 win over Hamilton Thursday.
Gerke tied a school record with eight aces. Franz and Neumann had five aces each.
Brock recorded six kills. Neumann had five and Haleigh Liberty added four.
Gerke had 15 assists. Franz had 10 digs.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Blazers, Woodlan play to tie
BUTLER — Eastside and Woodlan played to a 2-2 nonconference tie in a Sept. 10 varsity soccer match at Butler.
Zach Northrup and Binyam Biddle had goals for the Blazers. Biddle assisted on Northrup’s goal.
Westview shuts out Eastside
BUTLER — Westview scored three times in the second half on the way to a 4-0 win over Eastside at Butler Saturday.
Westview’s Jadon Yoder got the only goal of the first half on an assist from Gramm Egli.
Egli scored with 36 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half, stuffing in a rebound after Eastside coach Colben Steury stopped a shot by Abder Alrasheed.
Keegan Kohlheim made it 3-0 with 5:18 to play when he headed in a corner kick by Bodie Martin.
Spencer Conatser scored with 52 seconds left on a penalty kick.
Westview goalie Austin Yoder preserved the shutout when he stopped a point-blank shot on a breakaway by Eastside’s Nic Blair with just under five minutes to play.
Junior High
Cross Country
Cross country runners compete
BUTLER — Eastside’s cross country team ran against Westview and Garrett Sept. 10 at Butler Elementary School.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong placed seventh overall at 12 minutes, 15 seconds. Alexander Diaz was 15th at 12:37. Nolan Davis was 32nd at 15:13. Anthony Noto was 34th at 15:42. Carder Davis was 38th at 16:31. Dawson Rosswurm was 39th at 16:59. Austyn Willibey was 40th at 17:37. Braden Wilson was 42nd at 18:25. Kaleb Wood was 45th at 19:46.
In the girls’ race, Rylan Moughler was seventh at 14:58. Taylor Mack was 12th at 16:01. Lucy Kitchen was 14th at 16:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.