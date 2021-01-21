AUBURN — When an unforeseen accident takes out one of your best players, how do you respond?
Eastside’s girls basketball team was faced with that situation in the first quarter Thursday when senior leading scorer Sullivan Kessler was injured in a collision.
Several players filled the void to lead the Blazers to a 48-31 win at Lakewood Park.
“It’s pretty tough when you lose your point guard and leading scorer in the first quarter,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “The girls stepped up tonight, and they took it upon themselves to pick her up.
“We clamped down defensively after the first quarter. Holding (Lakewood Park) to six, seven and six the last three quarters, that’s getting it done,” the Blazer coach said.
Lakewood Park (10-6) entered the game averaging just under 50 points per contest. Junior Frannie Talarico led the Panthers with eight points and senior Chloe Jolloff had seven.
Eastside improved to 10-8 in all games.
Kessler exited midway through the first quarter with two free throws. In her absence, Grace Kreischer led the visitors with 12 points. Skyelar Kessler had 10, Allyson King had nine and Mataya Bireley had seven.
When Sullivan Kessler went out, the Panthers got a three-point play from Jolloff and a bucket inside from freshman Grace Merkel to take a 10-7 lead with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first. The teams played to a 12-12 draw after eight minutes.
Kreischer scored twice inside early in the second for Eastside, first on a rebound chance and later on a feed, giving her team a 16-12 lead.
Junior Brittney Geiger, who had a steal, two assists and three rebounds in the quarter, swiped the ball and scored, sparking a 9-0 run that put the game firmly in the Blazers’ control. Jaiden Baker nailed a three, Kreischer scored inside and Skyelar Kessler added two free throws before the half ended with Eastside on top, 27-18.
The visitors’ lead reached 14 points, and Lakewood Park wouldn’t score until Jolloff’s two free throws with 3:34 left in the third. The hosts regained a little momentum as Talarico hit a corner three and Jade Carnahan scored from the key to cut the margin to 36-25 by the end of the quarter.
Kreischer hit a pair of threes in the fourth, the latter extending the lead to 17 points with 3:45 left in regulation.
“It was a good night all over with everybody picking up Sully,” Lortie said. “We had a lot of good pieces. One thing that Brittney and Mataya bring to the table is their energy, and their energy carried us through that.
“Brittney’s been playing really well on the JV and she earned those minutes,” he said. “I’m proud of her for what she’s done lately.”
Eastside turns around to visit Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference battle. Lakewood Park visits Blackhawk Saturday.
Eastside JV 66,
Lakewood Park 9
Kaylie Hertig had 19 points and Cadence Gardner added 16 in three quarters of action to lead Eastside.
Ava Paddock had nine points and Brittney Geiger added seven. The Blazers led 18-2 after a quarter and 32-4 at halftime. Maddi Beck had four points for the Panthers. Sophie Burris had three and Claire Moughler had two.
