WATERLOO — DeKalb went through a rough weekend against some heavyweight competition, but is finding its way with two straight wins.
Eastside is trying to find its way, too, but may have some struggles.
The Barons got the better of the Blazers on a cold, cloudy Tuesday afternoon, scoring in each of the first four innings on their way to a 9-2 win over their county rivals.
Elijah Ehmke struck out six and allowed five hits over five strong innings, and DeKalb supported him with a 10-hit attack.
Every Baron in the starting lineup had at least one hit except for Tegan Irk, who reached twice on walks. Parker Smith had two hits and got the Barons on the board with an RBI double in the first. Donnie Wiley also had two hits.
“He threw super well, and then the timely hits,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “We put the ball in play and made good things happen. That’s a quality opponent and you can’t ask for much more.
“After coming back from (Hamilton Southeastern, where the Barons lost to the host Royals, Lawrence North and McCutcheon), we didn’t get the results we wanted, but to see good competition and come back up here, we’re ready to go.”
The Blazers (2-1) had some defensive lapses — namely letting some catchable pop flies drop in for hits — to aid DeKalb (2-3), which broke a tie with three runs in the second and scored four more in the third.
“We have a long way to go to be a good baseball team,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “This group thinks it’s going to be easy right away. It’s not. With what we did last year (reaching the Class 2A state finals), people are going to come after us and we have to grow up and understand.
“We have a lot of youth. We lost some seniors that played a while. It’s going to take a while. I do think we have kids that are capable, it’s just going to take a little time.”
After an RBI single by Bryce Dobson in the second put DeKalb ahead to stay, leadoff hitter Logan Jordan delivered a two-run single to make it 4-1.
In the third, Wiley and Logan Montoya had back-to-back run-scoring hits, and Dobson picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly. Alex Leslie’s run-scoring single capped the DeKalb scoring in the fourth.
Eastside had six hits, two each from Owen Willard, Carsen Jacobs and Laithyn Cook. The Blazers scored on a double steal in the first and on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Cook was the most effective of three Blazer pitchers, pitching two perfect innings with one strikeout.
