Eastbrook 42, Eastside 9

Eastside 9 0 0 0 — 9

Eastbrook 7 28 0 7 — 42

First Quarter

ES — Terry 11 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:28.

EB — Stephenson 9 run (Shilts kick), 5:21.

ES — Safety. McKinley blocks Eastbrook punt out of end zone, :29.

Second Quarter

EB — Binkerd 38 run (Shilts kick), 8:35.

EB — Dalton 46 pass from Bragg (Shilts kick), 4:37.

EB — Dalton 5 run (Shilts kick), 1:18.

EB — Binkerd 19 run (Shilts kick), :46.

Fourth Quarter

EB — Stephenson 2 run (Shilts kick), 8:51.

TEAM STATISTICS ES EB

First downs 13 22

Rushes-yards 34-47 58-336

Passing yards 124 57

Passing (C-A-I) 13-19-1 2-2-0

Total yards 171 393

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Punts-Avg. 3-30.3 3-27

Penalties-yards 5-35 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 9-33; Farnsworth 11-20; L.Davis 14-(-6). Eastbrook: Binkerd, 14-190, 2 tds; Stephenson 23-90, 1 td; Bragg 8-31; Dalton 9-25, 1 td.; Collins 2-5; Roush 1-1; Tate 1-(-6).

PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 13-19, 124 yards, 1 td, 1 int. Eastbrook: Bragg 2-2, 57 yards, 1 td.

RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 5-60; Terry 2-24, 1 td; Burns 3-16; W.Miller 1-14; Farnsworth 2-10. Eastbrook: Dalton 1-46, 1 td; Binkerd 1-11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.