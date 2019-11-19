Eastbrook 42, Eastside 9
Eastside 9 0 0 0 — 9
Eastbrook 7 28 0 7 — 42
First Quarter
ES — Terry 11 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:28.
EB — Stephenson 9 run (Shilts kick), 5:21.
ES — Safety. McKinley blocks Eastbrook punt out of end zone, :29.
Second Quarter
EB — Binkerd 38 run (Shilts kick), 8:35.
EB — Dalton 46 pass from Bragg (Shilts kick), 4:37.
EB — Dalton 5 run (Shilts kick), 1:18.
EB — Binkerd 19 run (Shilts kick), :46.
Fourth Quarter
EB — Stephenson 2 run (Shilts kick), 8:51.
TEAM STATISTICS ES EB
First downs 13 22
Rushes-yards 34-47 58-336
Passing yards 124 57
Passing (C-A-I) 13-19-1 2-2-0
Total yards 171 393
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 3-30.3 3-27
Penalties-yards 5-35 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 9-33; Farnsworth 11-20; L.Davis 14-(-6). Eastbrook: Binkerd, 14-190, 2 tds; Stephenson 23-90, 1 td; Bragg 8-31; Dalton 9-25, 1 td.; Collins 2-5; Roush 1-1; Tate 1-(-6).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 13-19, 124 yards, 1 td, 1 int. Eastbrook: Bragg 2-2, 57 yards, 1 td.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 5-60; Terry 2-24, 1 td; Burns 3-16; W.Miller 1-14; Farnsworth 2-10. Eastbrook: Dalton 1-46, 1 td; Binkerd 1-11.
