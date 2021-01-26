FREMONT — Santino Brewer’s rebound bucket with 10 seconds left in regulation lifted visiting Eastside to a come-from-behind, 40-39 win at Fremont Tuesday.
The win keeps the Blazers at one loss in the Northeast Corner Conference standings heading into Friday’s road trip to 7-0 Westview.
Eastside (10-3 overall, 5-1 in the NECC) did it the hard way, making just 4-of-22 shots in the first half and trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
Fremont, at 3-10 overall and 2-5 in the NECC, has played some teams tough, with four losses coming by four points or less. The Eagles were hampered by seven third-quarter turnovers and four missed free throws in the final minute of play.
In the first half, it looked like Fremont’s night. Sophomore Ethan Bontrager scored nine straight points to push his team to an 18-5 lead with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the half.
Later, junior Logan Brace added a rebound score to give his team a 25-11 lead at the break.
At one point in the first half, Eastside coach Ryan Abbott called timeout and lit into his team, trying to coax something out of them.
“I was disappointed with our body language, with the way we started,” Abbott said afterwards. “As poorly and unconfident as we played in the first half, we were a completely different team. We looked like us in the second half.
“A lot of it was the mental game of having a little swagger to us and handling adversity,” he said. “The entire game at Central Noble (Friday) through the first half of this game, we were probably below 20 percent. That’s six quarters of basketball where we just shoot horrendously.
“Then, we bounce back in the second half. It’s a sign of a really, really good team when you can’t play your best and you can still win.”
“We had every opportunity to pull it out, and we gave up some offensive rebounds that really hurt us. We had some turnovers that really hurt us,” first-year Fremont coach Joshua Stuckey said.
“(Eastside) had a big push at the start of the third quarter, and we couldn’t get that stopped soon enough,” he said. “It was difficult, once we let them back in it, to pull away from them again.
“I can’t fault the effort of our kids,” Stuckey added. “Sometimes, we just need to match our mental effort with our physical effort.”
After Brace’s free throws with 6:53 left in the third gave Fremont a 27-13 lead, the Blazers ran off 12 straight points — behind threes from Owen Willard and Hugh Henderson and one bucket each from Brewer, Henderson and Gabe Trevino.
Henderson’s score after a Fremont turnover with 4:07 left in the quarter cut the deficit to 27-25.
Following an Eagles’ miss, the Blazers got the ball back, but turned it over. Gabel Pentecost buried a three from the left corner, and Brace added a one-handed free throw a minute later to give the hosts a 31-25 lead.
Eastside got two free throws from Willard and a last-second jumper from the key by Trevino to pull within two by the end of the quarter.
Trevino’s three from the key with 5:33 to play gave the Blazers their first lead of the night, but Fremont’s Ethan Bock answered with a conventional three-point play to restore his team’s advantage. Later, Bontrager’s three-point play had the Eagles ahead 37-34 with 3:27 to go.
Trevino got two clutch baskets for Eastside, first on a strong inside move and later on a second-chance opportunity for a 38-37 lead. Fremont took the lead one last time when Brace took a feed from Bock for an uncontested layup.
Brace then swiped the ball, but missed both ends of a double bonus with 52 seconds left. Eastside couldn’t take advantage, and on the subsequent possession, Willard was called for an offensive foul, his fifth.
With 26.7 seconds left, Fremont’s Kameron Colclasure was fouled. Both of his shots rimmed out, and Eastside secured the rebound.
In the final sequence, the Eagles’ defense covered Henderson and Trevino on the perimeter. A corner three by freshman Clayton Minnick was off target. Trevino grabbed the rebound, but his shot in the paint was no good. Brewer got the rebound on the right side and banked it in for the go-ahead score.
Fremont called timeout to set up the final play. Bontrager drove inside, but Eastside’s Nick Snyder got a piece of it and there would be no additional tries before the buzzer sounded.
Trevino led all scorers with 18 points, and Willard added 11 for the Blazers. Bontrager led Fremont with 17 points. Pentecost finished with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.