Eastside's Haley Wies

Haley Wies of Eastside, left, and a DeKalb player go for a ball at the net during Wednesday’s volleyball match.

 MARK MURDOCK

WATERLOO — Eastside had a quick start against DeKalb in Wednesday’s county volleyball match.

The Blazers jumped to a 10-3 lead in the first game, but let the Barons hang around. DeKalb rallied to win, and then pulled away in the second and third games to take the victory. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.

