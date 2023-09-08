WATERLOO — Eastside had a quick start against DeKalb in Wednesday’s county volleyball match.
The Blazers jumped to a 10-3 lead in the first game, but let the Barons hang around. DeKalb rallied to win, and then pulled away in the second and third games to take the victory. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.
Eastside (3-10) had an early burst that featured a block by Haley Wies, an ace by Addison Moughler and a kill by Rylan Moughler. Four missed serves seemed to stall the Blazer momentum, however, and the Barons chipped their way back into the game.
“I don’t know what our deal is with that,” DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said. “That’s our infamous move. We start off a little slow or flat.
“I was glad to see them pick it up. We were able to push our middle a little more which has been our game plan.”
Another kill by Rylan Moughler had the Blazers in front 16-12 before Layla Irk served the next five DeKalb points. Regan Nordmann had a block and scored on a tip during that stretch.
A tip from Wies tied it one more time at 17-17, but Eastside managed only two points the rest of the way, and Olivia Kracium’s kill finished the game.
Kayla Leins served a long run of points as DeKalb (12-6) sprinted ahead 11-3 in the second game. Lilly Jackson had two kills and Kracium swatted down an errant Eastside pass during that stretch.
Wies did the same for Eastside later, following an Adelaide Elden kill, and the Blazers got to within 15-13, but could get no closer. A kill and a block by Kracium helped the Barons open it back up.
Kracium later had back-to-back blocks to put the Barons ahead 14-9 in the third game. Ashley Cox and Nicole Azzue both had long service runs as the DeKalb lead went to 16-10 and then 24-11.
“That’s one thing we’ve been really good at this season is our blocking,” Pfost said. “We have the speed and we have the height this year which is nice to get lateral on the net. It takes away a lot of space. Our defenders can have a zone to take and not have to cover the whole court.
“Every single person got to play today. It’s always a good day when everybody gets to play.”
Jackson had seven kills, and Bre Fordyce and Olivia Kracium both had five for the Barons. Sophia Jackson had 15 assists to go with four kills and three aces. Leins also had three aces.
