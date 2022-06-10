WEST LAFAYETTE — Through 29 games, countless practices, each huddle, before and after, Eastside head coach Brennen Kitchen starts, “Every day, we ...”
“Earn it!” his players answer.
The Blazers have earned this trip to the Class 2A state championship game.
The season began on April 4 and it ends today. When the final out is made, there will be only one champion.
While these Blazers defeated 14 opponents by a margin of 10 runs or more, they have proven their mettle, winning tight game after tight game in the sectional, regional and semi-state.
They played for and won three trophies in the span of six days, capped by Saturday’s 5-3 win over no. 10 North Newton in the semi-state championship.
Now, only no. 7 Eastside (28-1) and no. 8 North Posey (24-1) remain. The Vikings got here by eliminating no. 6 South Vermillion 10-0 in the south semi-state finals.
The running game and which team gets to use it could be interesting. The Vikings, while batting .366 as a team, have 44 stolen bases. By comparison, the Blazers, who bat .383 as a team, have swiped 81 bases.
North Posey is paced by junior lead-off hitter Erin Hoehn’s .563 average. She has a team-best 40 hits, including 13 home runs, and 48 runs batted in.
Hoehn has compiled a 13-1 record with a 0.98 earned run average. In 101 and one-third innings, she has struck out 213 while walking 28 and allowing 28 hits. She has allowed 15 earned runs.
Sophomore shortstop-pitcher Addie Fullop bats .393 and has 33 hits, 20 runs scored and 28 RBIs. Sophomore cleanup hitter Sibyl Renshaw, a catcher, bats .390 with 30 hits and 28 RBIs.
Junior center fielder Lauren Kihn bats .388 with 31 hits, five doubles, 34 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
Sophomore left fielder Jenna Wehmer (.369) and junior right fielder Maddie Olander (.358) are also productive hitters. Wehmer has 24 hits, including six doubles, 25 runs and 21 RBIs. Olander has 24 hits and 19 runs scored.
Freshman Morgan Lavanchy batted .444 with 12 hits in 27 plate appearances.
If the Vikings need to go to the bullpen, Fullop is a good option. She is 8-0 with a 0.61 ERA in 45 innings. She has 32 strikeouts and just six walks.
The Blazers have three starters batting over .400. Jayci Kitchen sets the tone with a team-best .500 average. Kitchen, who plays center field, leads the team with 54 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Senior Faith McClain checks in with a .495 average, including team bests in hits (50), doubles (9), triples (5) and runs batted in (52).
Classmate Skyelar Kessler bats .411 with 39 hits, 35 runs scored and 28 RBIs. She is second on the team with 14 stolen bases.
The Blazers are loaded with offensive threats, including junior Grace Kreischer (.394, 28 hits, 23 runs, 21 RBIs), freshman Lilli Cline (.377, 20 hits, 30 runs, 12 RBIs, 7 steals), senior Mataya Bireley (.352, 32 hits, 30 runs, 31 RBIs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 9 steals) and junior Grace McClain (.341, 29 hits, 24 runs, 39 RBIs).
If Eastside needs a bat off the bench, seniors Josie Richman (.364, 33 at-bats, 10 RBIs) and Brooke Pittman (.256, 10 hits, 5 RBIs) could get the call.
Junior Natalie Lower has been Eastside’s workhorse in the circle, with a 17-1 record, a 1.875 earned run average, 137 strikeouts and 28 walks.
Richman, who went 5-0 in 27 innings, and sophomore Moyra McAtee (4-0. 2.24 ERA, 41 strikeouts) have also seen action this season.
