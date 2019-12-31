Junior High Wrestling
Wrestling practice begins Jan. 13
BUTLER — The first junior high wrestling practice is Monday, Jan. 13. Practices will take place every day after school until 6 p.m. Friday practices will end at 5 p.m.
Basketball players who also want to wrestle may join the team once basketball season is complete.
Wrestlers coming for Butler and Riverdale elementary schools will be brought to Eastside by bus.
All athletes must have a completed physical form on file with the Eastside athletic department and book fees paid in order to participate.
Wrestlers will need wrestling shoes, a mouth guard in they have braces, shorts and a T-shirt. Headgear will be provided, but wrestlers may also purchase their own. Practice packs will be available.
For more information, contact Craig Davis at 908-0206 or by email at cfdavis32@hotmail.com.
Sports memorabilia
Sports card show is Jan. 11
COLDWATER, Mich. — A sports card and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Quality Inn, formerly Comfort Inn, at 1000 Orleans Blvd., exit 13 off I-69 in Coldwater, Michigan.
There is no admission charge. Dealers from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will be on hand buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles. Visitors may bring in items in for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
