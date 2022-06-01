BUTLER — Don’t think, just throw.
While it may be best remembered as Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh’s mantra in the baseball classic “Bull Durham,” sometimes a thrower can get in his own head before heaving the discus.
Just a sophomore, Eastside’s Dane Sebert wants to clear his mind and just throw when he steps into the ring Saturday in the event at the Indiana High School Athletic Association state finals.
Discus competition begins at 3 p.m. at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Twenty-seven throwers will compete for the state discus title. It’s Sebert’s goal to be among the top nine finishers if not better.
Through sectionals and regionals, he ranks eighth at 166 feet, 1 inch. Right before sectionals, he established a new Eastside record at 171 feet even at the Northeast Corner Conference meet. That would place him second among all throwers entered Saturday.
In the meantime, Sebert is trying to stay focused but not too focused on what lies ahead.
“I don’t want to psych myself out over it, just do the best I can,” he said. “If I do the best I can, I should place well. I have a chance of winning if I do well that day.
“Just don’t think about it too much.”
Immediately before a throw, Sebert said his goal is to unfocus, so to speak. The solidly-built football lineman said he tries to think about anything unrelated to throwing.
“Earlier in the season, I’d think about it too much and mess myself up in the process,” he explained.
“On the day of regionals, I completely forgot I had regionals that day, so I just didn’t think about it,” Sebert said. “When I get in the ring, I’ll just think about something about not related to throwing in any way, shape or form.”
With a smile, he said food often finds its way into his brain before a throw. “At conference, the 171, it was a Taco Bell party box or something like that,” Sebert said.
Eat, throw, eat again?
Before a meet, he tries to eat a sandwich and then stretch out, warm up, do a couple of spins and power throws.
“Don’t waste my good throws in warm-ups,” he said. “That’s my whole routine basically.”
Since last season, Sebert has gained 40 feet on his discus throws, thanks to the combined coaching efforts of Lucas Chapman and Dr. Steve Cole.
“The big thing was the form and the mental thing,” Sebert said. “I watched my PR (personal record) last year from sectionals and it was atrocious. It’s improved so much in the past three months. It was rough.”
“He and all the boys have just been a dream to work with,” Cole stated. “They worked hard. Almost every meet, everybody set a new PR.
“Dane’s a good worker and he deserves it,” he added. “I’m happy he’s making it where he’s going.
“He had a throw in warmups at regionals that was over 180 feet but he couldn’t replicate it during the competition,” Cole said. “I told him, ‘You’re not doing multiple warm-up throws any more’ because it’s like his second or third one is his good one.”
For 52 years, Cole was the Eastside standard bearer in shot put until Sebert heaved it 50 feet, 6.5 inches in a dual meet earlier this season. Before Sebert, Jacob Thompson set the former discus record at 169 feet in 2017.
“I’m very happy someone else owns it (the shot put record) now,” Cole said. “I told him that getting that leaves him in the position he has to come back and teach somebody in the future.
“To give it to a kid that’s got two more years to set it up to a level where somebody’s going to have to really work to break it is a wonderful thing.”
Eastside track coach Trisha Hill couldn’t be prouder of Sebert’s development.
“As a coach, when you have athletes, the most important athlete to have is an athlete who comes into the season with a goal,” she said.
“Last year, I don’t think he had a goal at all. He just wanted to throw,” Hill explained. “This year, his goal was not only to improve but to get the record.
“By Dane getting up early in the morning and working with Steve Cole and coming to practice every night and training with coach Chapman, between the two coaches and Dane putting all the effort into it, that’s what has brought him so far.
“He had a goal and he wanted it.”
