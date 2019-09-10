BUTLER — Eastside’s soccer team evened its record at 2-2 by defeating Prairie Heights and Churubusco in home matches this past week.
On Sept. 3, the Blazers were 5-0 winners over Prairie Heights.
Binyam Biddle got the scoring started with a marker in the first half. With 24 minutes, 2 seconds left in the half, Jaiden Baker found the back of the net for the Blazers. Kyle Yoder’s goal, from Zach Northrup, made it a 3-0 lead with 1:56 left in the first half.
Eastside got second-half goals from Nic Blair and Noah Johnson. Biddle had one assist.
Thursday, Eastside led 3-0 at halftime and opened it up for an 8-1 win over Churubusco.
Johnson registered a hat trick for the Blazers. Biddle, Yoder, Nic Blair, Mason Fritch and Chayse Hulbert scored one goal apiece.
Biddle and Blair had two assists and Baker added one.
Eastside has three home matches this week, hosting Lakeland at 5 p.m. tonight, Sept. 10; against Woodlan Thursday and against Westview at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.