FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s girls bowlers added a regional championship to their sectional title Saturday.
In the boys competition, the Barons had the best individual competitor in senior Kyle Toyias, who bowled a series of 697 to take the top seed, then defeated Andrew Radosevich of Columbia City in the stepladder championship match 245-223 to claim the title.
The Baron girls and Toyias will join individuals Joshua Wirges of DeKalb, Brian Miller of Eastside, and Jessica Willavize of East Noble at the semi-state next Saturday at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer.
The Baron girls qualified second in the 12 Baker games with a score of 1,868. Jimtown was first at 1,922.
DeKalb prevailed by two pins in the stepladder final, however, with games of 170 and 149 for a score of 319. The Jimmies had games of 182 and 135 for 317.
Willavize, a senior, bowled a 523 series for sixth place and earned a return trip to the semi-state level.
Toyias was 20 pins better than Radosevich in qualifying. Fourth seed Ethan Hunt of Bluffton took out third seed Christopher McDonald of Bellmont 224-136 to start the stepladder, but Radosevich prevailed 222-168 to get a shot at Toyias, who was also the sectional individual champion the week before.
Miller took seventh with a 621 series and Wirges finished eighth at 602.
Jaycie Smith of Huntington North wast the girls champion with a 247-178 win over Jaymie Clere of Jimtown in the stepladder final. Smith edged Clere 560-559 in qualifying to take the No. 1 seed.
Third seed Avery Hunt defeated fourth seed Natalie Weimer of Columbia City, but lost to Clere.
