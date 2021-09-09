BUTLER — Several players contributed to Eastside’s three-set victory over Hamilton Thursday.
The Blazers won 25-3, 25-8, 25-8 to improve to 6-8 in all matches and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Now, third-year head coach Kent Mitchell said his team needs a signature victory.
“We just want to get better and some small things that turn into big things,” he said after the match. “That’s what we’ve been talking about. The last couple of weeks, we’ve played really well in segments.
“We need to put a whole game together of smart and good play and see what happens against somebody that we’re not supposed to beat.
“We need to get an epic win, somebody that we’re not supposed to beat but we do because we do all the right things,” Mitchell said.
“We haven’t gotten there yet so hopefully we will. We keep working hard and they’re a good group of kids.”
Allison Hoffelder and Haley Wies had eight kills apiece for the Blazers.
Skyelar Kessler picked up 16 assists and Hoffelder added seven.
Whittney Pfefferkorn picked up six aces and Mataya Bireley added five.
Jasmine Dircksen led the team with 10 digs while Bireley and Josie Richman had five each.
Eastside visits Hicksville, Ohio Monday and travels to Garrett Tuesday. Hamilton visits West Noble Monday.
