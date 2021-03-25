BUTLER — Eastside brought back virtually the same team that finished third in the state a year ago for this bowling season.
Seeing the Blazers preparing for Saturday’s state finals at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne isn’t a surprise, but it wasn’t automatic.
“This was always in the back of our minds,” coach Brandon DePew said. “We made it to state last year and it’s pretty much the same group. We thought we were the best team at state last year, but things didn’t quite work out at the end of the day.
“Everybody was hungry to get back there. At the same time, you’ve got to make the steps along the way. We expected to make it back but it’s not just going to happen.”
The Blazers also will have two singles competitors Saturday in Austin Wilson and Brian Miller.
Admission is limited to two spectators per bowler who must have vouchers to purchase admission. Team competition starts at 1 p.m.
The event will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/savagebowlingtv. It will be available after the stream begins, and viewers should click on the icon indicating the stream is live.”
The Blazers qualified fourth at semi-state last week to take the final spot for the stepladder round, where they lost their first match to Western Boone. Still, DePew felt much better about his team’s performance after a tough day at the regional.
“I was very happy with how things went at Merrillville, compared to the prior weekend,” he said. “We were right there from the get-go. Regional was kind of a grind. It was so close we could never get comfortable.
“Semi-state we were right there the whole time. It ended up being 20 pins between the four teams at the top, and to me, those four teams separated themselves from everyone else.”
The Blazers were in second place through nine games, but fell to fourth in the tight pack at the top.
“Stepladder was rough. Other than that we did OK,” Wilson said. “We missed a lot of spares, and that’s one thing we’ve got to focus on.
“The (oil) pattern plays weird. We’ve just got to fight through, and pick up makable, easy spares, and we’ll be fine.”
Wilson came through with a 237 in his third qualifying game for a 601 series and 10th place in the singles. The top 12 moved on to state.
“Last year, I didn’t quite make it out of regional,” he said.”Semi-state was a blast. Going to state is a good feeling.”
Miller had his big game right off the bat, throwing a 247 on the way to a 615 series and eighth place.
“Everything was going really well,” Miller said. “Second game I shot 180. I didn’t really throw good shots. Third game was pretty much the same. I could have done better, but I’m going to state, so I’m pretty happy with that.”
Like other teams, the Blazers had the challenge of unfamiliar oil patterns on the lanes at regional and semi-state.
“All season we bowl in the same kind of conditions,” DePew said. “We bowl at Auburn, Angola and here, and overall the conditions are similar. You have certain bowling balls you like and a certain place on the lane you’re used to playing.
“When you get to the postseason that might be totally different. You might have to throw different equipment, you might have to throw a different part of the lane. When we got taken out of our element, that’s what we focused on in practice. It made a huge difference.”
Eastside benefits from its experience and the closeness of its team.
“A lot of it is the core group of three or four that have been bowling together since middle school,” DePew said. “They know each other very well, they know how to keep each other upbeat. They’re very talented, and that helps them because they know they’re never out of it.
“The Baker games, you can gain 60-70 pins in one game. You can have huge swings and you’re never really out of it. They may get upset from time to time, but they know they’re not out of it.”
“If we keep our heads straight and don’t get down on ourselves, we should be able to bring the trophy back here to Butler. Being a small town, we’re all friends and it’s really a tight-knit team,” Wilson added.
Miller feels getting off to a good start will be important.
“It seems like the first game is always rough,” he said. “We just need to get the first game figured out. It was the same in the roll-offs. We just can’t miss easy spares.
“I really enjoy this team. We’re all really experienced bowlers. We’re all friends. We know how to have fun, but we know how to get serious when it’s time.”
DePew and the Blazers are proud of their season, but know one step remains.
“To be in the final 12 at the end of the year is impressive,” he said. “We made (the stepladder games) last year, and we want to push ourselves and be back and have a chance at that state title in the final roll-offs.”
