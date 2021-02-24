Eastside's Abby Yeager to cheer at Trine

BUTLER — Eastside senior Abby Yeager has spent six years cheering on various Blazer teams.
Beginning in the fall, she’ll trade in Eastside's green and white for Trine University after signing to cheer for the school.
“It’s been super exciting to know that I can go on and do more,” Yeager said. “I’ve loved to cheer my first four years, and I knew I had to keep going.
“Cheering in college, especially at Trine, is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait.”
At Trine, Yeager will study accounting, with plans to earn her MBA and become a certified public accountant.
“I absolutely love the community. I think Angola is a great town and it’s really supportive of Trine,” Yeager said. “Trine has a great business school. Eastside has prepared me with Trine (dual-credit) classes.”
By the time she graduates from Eastside this spring, Yeager will have accumulated 50 college credits.
She began her cheerleading career in seventh grade and became a varsity cheerleader as a freshman.
“It’s such a deep bond,” Yeager said. “Especially with cheer, you get the opportunity to cheer with your friends. While it’s an individual thing, you also have to work together. With these cheerleaders, they’ve all become my best friends.”
Shea Sims, who has coached Trine’s cheerleading squad for nine years, knew Yeager was a good fit after watching her at recent basketball games.
“I came to a game maybe a month ago,” Sims said. “She had great motion, great stunting technique, and I kind of knew after watching her that she’s somebody I wanted to be part of my cheerleading family.”
Yeager recently met with several of her future cheerleaders, Sims said. “I’m a very good vibe feeler. I like someone who’s going to fit right in with our family. She hit all the notes I needed her to.”
Trine has one big cheer group with about 45 members who cheer at football games, Sims explained. In the winter, there is a squad that cheers at basketball games and a competition squad.
Yeager, the lone senior on Eastside's squad, is the first under the guidance of coach and former Eastside cheerleader Arielle Graber to sign a scholarship to continue at the next level.
“Her grade will be the first I’ve coached all four years, so I definitely have a special bond with her,” Graber said. “She’s brought a lot of great energy and leadership to our team that will be missed.
“She’s done a great job at preparing the underclassmen for what it will take to move into leadership roles. I’m so happy for her.
“I’m proud of the hard work she’s put in,” Graber said. “She definitely deserves to be recognized for that.”
