BRUSHY PRAIRIE — There may not have been lightning in the skies Saturday afternoon, but to the Prairie Heights Panthers, it may have seemed like more than the allowed 11 lightning-bolt-wearing Eastside Blazers were on the field at once.
The Blazer defense pursued Prairie Heights quarterback Ethan Hoover all around the field and prevented the hosts from generating much offense in a dominating 42-7 Northeast Corner Conference Small Division win.
The game was one of many area contests postponed Friday by lightning and heavy rain. It was the first Eastside game delayed by weather since a 2014 contest at West Noble was moved to Saturday, also by lightning.
The Blazers sacked Hoover four times and forced Prairie Heights to punt six times in the first half and nine times in the game.
Eastside (4-2 overall, 2-0 in NECC play) finished with 395 yards of total offense, including 212 yards on the ground. Matt Firestine ran 17 times for 108 yards and one score. Dax Holman added 69 yards on nine attempts and two scores.
Quarterback Laban Davis completed 13-of-20 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He added 37 yards on the ground. Wade Miller caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Phoenix Smyth caught three passes for 55 yards and one TD.
“When you have a rain delay like that and a different atmosphere; it wasn’t a big crowd, there were all kinds of things that happened, but our kids fought through it and played hard defensively,” said Eastside coach Todd Mason.
“We did some good things offensively. Coach (Matt) Dazey’s done an outstanding job with our offensive line.
“I’m real happy with coach (Corey) Schoon and the defensive staff on their game plan.”
After the teams traded interceptions on their opening possessions — Lane Burns doing the honors for Eastside and Storm Chaffee picking one off for the Panthers — the Blazers went to work on their second possession.
Firestine ran 17 yards for one first down and Holman added 10 for another. Miller made a nice diving catch for 19 yards to the four, where Firestine scored with 4:01 left in the opening quarter.
Smyth sacked Hoover for a loss on Prairie Heights’ next possession, forcing a punt.
Starting near midfield, Davis completed two passes to Smyth and one to Miller. Firestine added another big gain on the ground before Miller caught an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the second. Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Blazers.
Prairie Heights didn’t have an answer for Eastside’s sustained defensive pressure and punted from deep in its own territory to start the second.
The Blazers needed one play — a 34-yard pass from Davis to Miller — to find the end zone. Baker’s kick made it 21-0 with 10:32 left in the half.
The visitors added one more score in the final minute of the half, a 33-yard pass from Davis to Smyth for a 28-0 lead.
After Eastside’s Holman ran for a 26-yard score midway through the third, the extra point making it a 35-yard margin, the rest of the contest was played under a running clock.
Each team scored once under that format, with Holman going in from 5 yards out with 4:15 to play and Hoover’s long TD run two minutes later.
Hoover finished with 62 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
The Panthers (1-5 overall, 0-3 in NECC play), visit Angola Friday. Eastside travels to Fremont for another divisional game.
Extra Points
This was the third known time — all coming on the road — that an Eastside football game was postponed to Saturday by lightning.
In addition to the 2014 contest at West Noble, the 2003 Eastside-Churubusco game at Churubusco was finished the following day because of lightning.
Eastside has won 10 straight meetings with Prairie Heights and leads the all-time series 34-11-1. At one point, the Panthers led the series 8-2-1. The tie game — the only tie in Eastside football history — was a 21-21 decision in the 1968 season.
Some games in northwest Ohio were played Sunday, including Ayersville-Tinora and Stryker-Northwood. The Antwerp-Wayne Trace game was moved to Sept. 30.
