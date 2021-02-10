BUTLER — Seniors Liam Franz and Hayden Gardner each had career highs to lead host Eastside to an 87-35 senior night win over Hamilton Wednesday.
Gardner finished with 13 points and Franz added 10.
“Your team has to start with your seniors,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said afterwards. “As talented as some of our younger players are, without Hayden and Liam, I’m not sure we would be the team that we are right now.
“Hayden’s dedication to our program has been exceptional. He goes in and does all the little things that don’t show up in the stats. He’s just a tremendous teammate,” Abbott stated.
“Liam took a year off from basketball. When he approached me about playing again, with his character and integrity, you have room for guys like Liam Franz.
“There’s some teams where Liam and Hayden would play significant minutes most nights. … They don’t play bigger roles minutes-wise, but their minutes and statistics don’t describe their impact on the team.
“Talk about two successful young men with bright futures ahead of them,” the Blazer coach said.
Franz had a three, an assist and two steals, and Gardner made all three of his field goal attempts in Eastside’s 32-point first quarter.
Late in the second, Franz added another three plus an offensive rebound. The Blazers led 60-22 at halftime. Gardner had five points in the third as Eastside led 78-25.
Freshman Clayton Minnick, who led all scorers with 17 points, connected for three bombs in the third. Sophomore Caeden Moughler scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Playing the first half only, Gabe Trevino picked up 13 points and Owen Willard had five. Hugh Henderson and Nick Snyder played parts of three quarters. Henderson had nine points and Snyder finished with six.
In the fourth, reserve players Reece Myers, Ryder Reed, Carter Rutan and Kyle Yoder all saw minutes, with Rutan hitting a three.
As a team, Eastside hit 13 threes. Because of postponements by opposing schools, this was the Blazers’ first game since Jan. 29, and their first home game since Jan. 19.
Sophomore Rodney Cool led Hamilton with 16 points. Junior Dawson Miller picked up nine.
The Blazers improved to 11-4 in all games and 6-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Hamilton, one night after picking up its first win of the season, is 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the NECC.
There was no reserve game.
Hamilton wraps up a four-game week with road trips to Churubusco Friday and Trinity Greenlawn in South Bend Saturday.
Eastside hosts Tinora of Defiance County, Ohio Friday and travels to Adams Central Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.