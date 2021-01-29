AUBURN — Lots of extra pictures were taken at the DeKalb swim meet Thursday at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The Barons celebrated senior night, and preserved a lot of memories of their final home competition.
DeKalb’s girls made it extra special with an 89-72 win over South Adams, a team they had tied last season. DeKalb’s boys fell to the Starfires 85-56.
“It’s always a good senior night, especially when the girls walk away with a win,” Baron coach Ron Kumpfmiller said.
“Our seniors all did very well. We’re very pleased with how they performed tonight, guys and girls alike.”
Seniors Jala Collins and Adeline Gillespie both were double winners for the DeKalb girls. Collins was first in the individual medley (2:36.29) and the breaststroke (1:17.22). Gillespie won the 50 freestyle (27.53) and the 100 freestyle (1:03.21).
Both were also part of DeKalb’s winning medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams. Caleigh Yarian and senior Emily Eshbach also swam on the medley relay unit, and Eshbach and senior Mallory Jarrett were the other half of the 200 free relay team.
Jarrett was second in the 200 and 500 free, Yarian was second in the IM and breaststroke, and Layla Chautle took second In the backstroke. Eshbach was second in the butterfly.
Maddy Rohm was one of two Eastside swimmers to compete individually and had the fastest time of the night in the butterfly (1:15.62).
The season was enjoyable with the team avoiding illness for the most part.
“We stayed healthy and we are ready for sectionals,” Kumpfmiller said. “It’s the first time I can say that going into the sectional the week before. I’m pleased with how everybody is progressing. We’re looking forward to next Thursday and Saturday (at Elkhart).”
Jack Mahoney won the 50 free and was second in the 100 free for DeKalb’s boys. Gavin Richardson was second in the 200 free and the backstroke.
“The boys did very well. Small numbers, but the guys are competing against each other,” Kumpfmiller said. “I like it. They encourage each other by wanting to swim against each other. I’m very pleased with how they’re looking. They’re going to be ready, too.”
The boys have two extra weeks to prepare, with their sectional at Elkhart to be held Feb. 18 and 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.