Eastside’s volleyball, football and soccer teams will participate in scrimmages this week.
Volleyball is first up when the Garrett Railroaders roll into town Wednesday.
Each team will have turns at different scenarios.
The first scenario focuses on serve and reception.
Team A’s first server will attempt five serves, with each played out to a conclusion. Team B’s first server will follow with five attempts. After Team B’s server, Team A gets the ball back, and play rotates until each team has attempted 30 serves.
The next scenario is the transition game.
Team A serves first. Immediately after the play is completed, Team A will receive two consecutive free balls, initiated by a coach from the sidelines. Once those plays are completed, Team B will serve and then receive two free balls. Both sides will rotate until all six players have served.
In game situations, Team A gets the ball trailing 10-7. Play continues until one team reaches 15 points, winning by two. Team B gets the ball trailing 10-7. Play continues until one team reaches 15 points, winning by two.
Teams then play two games to 25, with the winner having to win by two points.
The football scrimmage takes place Friday at Waterloo between Eastside and DeKalb.
Team A will get 15 plays or 18 minutes starting at its own 35-yard line, followed by Team B for 15 plays or 18 minutes from its own 35-yard line.
Team A will get 10 plays or 12 minutes from Team B’s 10-yard line. Team B will then get 10 plays or 12 minutes from Team A’s 10-yard line.
After a break, Team A will get 12 plays or 12 minutes from Team B’s 35-yard line. Team B will then get 12 plays or 12 minutes from Team A’s 35-yard line.
Reserve players from Team A will get eight plays or eight minutes from their own 35-yard line. Team B reserves will follow with eight plays at their own 35.
The last scenario for reserves is each team having eight plays or eight minutes for a yard line of its choice.
The soccer jamboree takes place at Westview Saturday.
