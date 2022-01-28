BUTLER — A 19-2 run that began late in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth enabled Eastside to finally shake off a determined Westview team and allowed the celebration to begin.
After Westview’s Mason Yoder scored at one end with 1 minute, 5 seconds left in the third, at the other, Eastside senior Gabe Trevino gathered the rebound of a teammate’s miss and put it in for the 1,000th point of his career.
That bucket proved to be the catalyst for the decisive run as Eastside won 47-36 Friday.
The Blazers improved to 17-1 in all games and 7-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Westview is 6-7 and 4-4 in the NECC.
Needing 11 to reach the historic mark, Trevino scored his team’s first seven points and led Eastside with 15. Trevino joins Charlie Ross (1,071 points) and Craig Lake (1,090) in the boys’ 1,000-point club.
“I never really expected to hit 1,000. It was never a goal of mine, but it came naturally and I’m thankful for it,” Trevino said afterwards.
Eastside coach Ed Bentley said, “I’m truly happy for him. He’s handled this remarkably well. I know it’s been on his mind for a couple of weeks, and he might have another one coming.
“I’m just happy for the guys. This was a big one,” the Blazer coach added.
Before the big run, Westview was neck-and-neck with Eastside, getting 16 points from senior Mason Yoder and sophomore Wiley Minix.
Fouled on a three-point try late in the first, Minix hit all three, giving the visitors an 11-7 lead after eight minutes.
Yoder connected from the key with 1:45 left in the second, giving the Warriors a 17-16 lead. A rebound score by Caeden Moughler put the Blazers up by a point at halftime.
Yoder started the third with a pull-up jumper, and after a three by Eastside’s Owen Willard, Minix hit one of his own, putting Westview up 22-21.
It continued to be a back-and-forth affair until Westview got consecutive scores from Braden Eash and Yoder to take a 26-23 lead.
Willard got the hosts within one when he scored with 1:32 left in the third. Yoder answered at the other end before Trevino’s historic score.
The hosts went on a three-point barrage to start the fourth.
Unguarded, Nick Snyder got the ball rolling with a three to the right side of the key with 6:15 to play. He would finish with nine points.
After a Westview turnover, Willard, who had 11 points, hit one from the left side of the key. Following another turnover, Hugh Henderson got in on the act, hitting one from the wing for a 36-27 lead.
The Blazers weren’t finished however.
After Westview misses, first Trevino and then Santino Brewer scored transition buckets to extend the advantage to 15.
The Warriors’ first points of the fourth came on a Wiley three with 2:43 to play. Westview got within eight on a steal and score by Brady Yoder with a minute left.
“We’re way better when we move the ball and share it, and then we feed off each other,” Bentley said. “We’re dangerous from that standpoint.”
He liked how his players were able to switch gears at both ends of the floor in the midst of play.
“I thought the kids’ ability to listen and change up the tempo — whether that was half-court in our scramble stuff or our 12 — to be able to do that is just showing growth.”
Westview won the reserve game 46-32.
Brady Lehman led Westview with 14 points and Jethro Hostetler added nine for the winners. Eastside got 13 points from Kyle Yoder and seven from Clayton Minnick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.