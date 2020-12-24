WOODBURN — Woodlan went after Eastside with traps and presses to start Wednesday’s girls basketball game.
It was the Blazers who caused the turnovers, however, coming up with nine steals in the first half. They kept the Warriors playing catch-up most of the day, and a fourth-quarter run cemented a 50-41 win.
“That was just in our half-court defense,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “We weren’t trapping like we tried to do the last couple of games. That was a good sign to see.
“We try to pride ourselves on defense. Sometimes we don’t score a lot of points but I’d like to think our defense has been pretty good. The girls really buy into shutting people down.”
Several of the steals led to fast-break scoring opportunities. The Blazers also consistently got the ball to the middle in the half-court and were effective driving to the basket.
“Their press I don’t think bothered us a whole lot,” Lortie said. “We got to the middle, we drove, we got some easy opportunities early.
“Defensive stops is our big thing.”
Sullivan Kessler had 15 points to lead the Blazers (6-4) and Grace Kreischer put in 11. Skyelar Kessler and Kreischer combined for eight of Eastside’s 11 steals for the day.
Avah Smith had a game-high 19 to lead Woodlan (3-5), but missed a large stretch of the second half after picking up her fourth foul. Freshman Taylor Kneubuhler had 14 points and a game-best 10 rebounds.
Strangely, Eastside took the lead for good at 5-4 when Skyelar Kessler scored off a steal. For much of the game the Blazers would inch away, only to have Woodlan make it close.
Eastside briefly went up eight at 32-24 in the third quarter on a basket and two free throws by Kreischer and a bucket by Mataya Bireley. Kneubuhler answered with back-to-back threes to cut it to two before the Blazers got the final two baskets of the period to lead 36-30 after three.
Kreischer scored five more as Eastside opened the fourth with an 8-3 run and had its lead in double digits for much of the final quarter.
The Blazers had problems with fouls in the final frame, with post player Ally King fouling out. Woodlan couldn’t cash in, however, hitting just 7-of-14 in the final quarter as part of a 12-of-22 performance for the day. Eastside also struggled, making 10-of-19 for the game.
“We got a little winded. We were missing six girls for 10 days, so it’s tough,” Lortie said, noting that Woodlan had played the night before.
Eastside picked up a home game with Bellmont Tuesday.
“They’re a very good team and they’ll be a very good test for us,” Lortie said.
Woodlan won the junior varsity game 32-27. Jayci Kitchen had eight points and Cadence Gardner scored seven for Eastside.
