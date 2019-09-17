EMMA — Eastside’s cross country team finished 4-7 at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual meet at Westview High School Wednesday.
The Blazers defeated Prairie Heights 17-38 and was also victorious over Central Noble, Fremont and Hamilton who did not have complete teams.
Eastside lost to Angola 23-36, to Churubusco 26-29, to Fairfield 26-30, to Garrett 24-33, to Lakeland 24-35, to West Noble 18-45 and to Westview 19-42.
West Noble was a perfect 11-0 on the night, beating Westview 28-29 by virtue of one place. Westview was 10-1. Garrett was 9-2 and Angola was 8-3.
Eastside’s Gezahagne Biddle placed seventh overall with a time of 17 minutes, 45.27 seconds.
Westview’s Spencer Carpenter was the individual winner with a time of 16:29.36, just ahead of Angola’s Izaiah Steury at 16:30.45. West Noble’s Abraham Longoria was third at 16:57.48.
Westview’s Remington Carpenter was fourth at 17:12.87 and Lakeland’s Lucas Begly was fifth at 17:21.13 to round out the top five.
Eastside’s Konner Lower placed 18th overall at 18:35.25. Braden Vinson was 47th at 20:33.45. Brock Vinson was 57th at 21:14.08. Jacob Geyer was 69th at 22:06.68.
Angola’s Samantha Biernat was the individual winner in the girls’ race at 20:04.28.
Fairfield’s Carol Haldeman was second at 20:06.76, followed by the Angola duo of Gracynn Hinkley in third at 20:58.06 and Taylor Clemens in fourth at 21:05.67. West Noble’s Yarency Murillo-Rivera was fifth at 21:11.96.
Kennedy Helbert was Eastside’s lone runner. She placed 49th at 27:31.08.
