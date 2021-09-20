Just when I think that I have every team figured out, we get a little bit of chaos.
Lakeland surprised Angola on a last-second field goal, West Noble edged Fairfield in a turnover-filled battle and East Noble nearly completed a 20-point comeback at home.
Did all of that affect the rankings this week? No, but you’ll still enjoy them.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 5-0, 1-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 42-14 win over Garrett
I don’t see the Blazers moving off the No. 1 spot for a while. After a slow start against the rival Railroaders, the Eastside offense exploded for 28 points in the second half. Laban Davis did Laban Davis things. He rushed for 313 yards, threw for 155 and totaled five touchdowns.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 3-1, 1-1 NE8
Last Friday’s result: 40-32 loss to Leo
Despite the loss, the Knights stay at No. 2, and speaking of slow starts. East Noble trailed by 20 points at halftime, and it could have been more if not for a tackle inside the five on an interception return by Rylen Crawford as time expired on the first half.
The Knights came out of the locker room and scored 20 straight points to tie, and they ran for over 300 yards on a Leo defense that doesn’t allow that too often. East Noble will be fine and is already planning for a rematch come sectional time.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 5-0, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 56-12 win at Fremont
The Cougars had little trouble with the Eagles on Friday night and were able to do so for the most part without Will Hoover. Central Noble got a lot of experience for some younger players, which is good for building depth it might need later in the season.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 3-2, 1-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 35-0 win over Prairie Heights
The Eagles followed a similar plan as the Cougars did in their Small School Division game. Churubusco jumped on the Panthers early and started the running clock early in the third quarter. The Eagles and Cougars face each other next week, and it should be one of the best games in the area.
No. 5 Garrett
Last week: 5
Record: 3-2, 1-0 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: 42-14 loss to Eastside
The Railroaders have played with the best two teams on their schedule for a half. Figuring out how to play for a full 48 minutes is going to key moving forward as Garrett enters the heart of conference play. The Railroaders are the only unbeaten team left in the Big Division.
Others considered: Lakeland, West Noble, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.