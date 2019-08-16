LIGONIER — Abel Zamarripa could not ask for better situation to begin his career as a high school soccer coach.
Zamarripa inherits a powerhouse at his alma mater, West Noble, and the Chargers are looking to remain at a high level under their new young leader.
West Noble graduated many quality players from a team that finished 17-4 and lost a one-goal match to the eventual Class 2A state champion in a regional final. But many good players return.
Zamarripa graduated from West Noble in 2014 and had 43 goals and 41 assists while taking on a leading role from the center midfield position. He reached a regional final in Class 1A in 2012 with the Chargers during previous coach Ampelio Pizana’s strong nine-year run.
Pizana compiled a 132-37 record and won seven Northeast Corner Conference regular season championships, six NECC Tournament titles, three sectional titles, and a regional title in 2A in 2016.
Last year’s KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Cruz Belmares leads solid group of players who have graduated. But West Noble has 11 seniors on its talented roster for this season.
Sophomore Henry Torres is back after leading the NECC in goals (26) and points (55) as a freshman last season.
Torres, Juan Calvo and Mark Silva earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors last season. Calvo will anchor the Charger defense for his fourth straight season. Silva will once again be a steady presence in the midfield.
Sophomore Eric Galarza is another solid midfielder returning for West Noble. He had nine goals and six assists last season.
The Chargers can’t live on their skill and talent alone if they want to make another deep postseason run. The graduated Angel Calvo grew into a big-game goalkeeper. Junior Cesar Najera and senior Federico Russo are competing to play between the pipes.
Zamarripa and the Chargers will learn a lot about themselves over the first few matches with major challenges at Carroll in the season opener on Tuesday and at home against perennial Northern Lakes Conference powers Goshen and Northridge.
Westview
Coach: Jamie Martin, second season
2018: 9-7-2, 6-1 NECC
It wasn’t easy last season for the Warriors, even with an experienced team. But they did play for a regular season NECC title in the last conference match of the regular season and played in a Class 1A sectional final.
Twelve seniors from that squad moved on, but Martin likes the younger group he has.
“We are quite young, but hope to be very competitive,” Martin said. “We have a great group of hard-working guys that are really coming together.”
Jadon Yoder returns up front after earning KPC Media Group All-Area honors as a freshman last year. He had 10 goals and four assists last fall.
Other key returners for Westview include senior defender Blake Egli and center midfielders Jack McCoy and Cael Misner.
Key newcomers include senior goalie Austin Yoder, senior defender Andre Stutzman and sophomore midfielder Gramm Egli. Yoder will replace a good one in the graduated Janson Brandenberger, who had six shutouts last season.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Daron White, first season
2018: 7-8-4
The Panthers will have an experienced team and won’t have cross paths with defending Class 1A state champion Canterbury in the postseason. Canterbury moved up to Class 2A because of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s success factor.
Leading returning players include junior forward Zach Collins (12 goals, 3 assists in 2018), senior goalkeeper Josh Pike (1.57 goals against average and 193 saves last year), senior Jacob Hallam, junior Grant Merkel and sophomores Abraham Eicher and Trey VanDyken.
“We have a very experienced team and pretty high expectations,” White said earlier this summer.
White has coached soccer for the past 17 years, from youth leagues at the DeKalb County YMCA to Lakewood Park’s junior high team. He will get to coach his son Colton on LPC’s high school team this season.
Garrett
Coach: Doug Klopfenstein
2018: 9-8, 5-2 NECC
The Railroaders were gutted by graduation. Nine players earned their diplomas, including two 4-year starters and five 3-year starters.
Garrett does have several players with soccer experience beyond high school, but making up for what it lost will be difficult.
“Really going to struggle replacing last year’s players,” Klopfenstein said.
“We have to learn to pass to possess and be able to finish on opportunities. Our lack of speed is going to limit our opportunities, so we will be forced to be defensive-minded.
Leading players returning include Kaleb Samons, Creigh Dircksen, Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein, Jasen Bailey and Dylan Raymond. Coach Klopfenstein will look for newcomers Issac Thrush and Josh Thrush to make significant contributions.
“Our work ethic has been outstanding,” Doug Klopfenstein said. “Competition for starting spots is increasing our practice intensity.”
Angola
Coach: Brandon Appleton, first season
2018: 7-8-1, 4-3 NECC
With a new coach and a different core, the Hornets will try to find their identity early on and try to put themselves in a position to make some noise late.
Justin McKnight was hired as coach in mid-July. Then McKnight had second thoughts and stepped down days later. Appleton, Angola’s girls basketball coach, stepped forward in a pinch during preseason practices and will likely lead the way on an interim basis this fall.
Forward Seth Nickel and goalkeeper Koby Hankey will be missed. But the Hornets will find a way to move forward in 2019 with the energetic Appleton demanding toughness and competing at a high level.
East Noble
Coach: Ethan Hood, first season
2018: 8-9, 4-3 Northeast 8 Conference
The Knights are gradually making strides, and will try to continue to do so after a summer coaching change.
Hood was hired on in late June to replace Rob Berkley, who stepped down to become athletic director and an assistant principal at Woodlan.
East Noble won eight matches in a season for the first time since 2013.
Senior Michael Klein is back for the Knights after being a Second Team All-District 2 selection last year. He had 16 goals and nine assists.
Junior Cristian Sanchez and senior Noah Roque return after anchoring the East Noble defense in 2018.
Junior midfielder Amin Abdullah will look to be an impact player this season after being the best player on the field in many matches last fall, according to Berkley.
EN will break in a new goalkeeper at the varsity level. Dawson Lahee and Alex Clark graduated after seeing a lot of action between the pipes last fall.
Lakeland
Coach: Joe Miller, first season
2018: 5-8, 3-4 NECC
The Lakers are in transition with a new coach in place and will look to develop consistency as the season goes on. Nine of the 19 players on the roster are freshmen.
Sophomore forward Caedan Caballero made the All-NECC team last year. Miller will lean on seniors Bayley Iddings, Hilberto Sanchez, Dakota Miller, Eduardo Montoya and Fabian Garduno.
Central Noble
Coach: Joe Imhof
2018: 6-9-1, 2-5 NECC
Replacing the production of the graduated Jacob Imhof and Austin Cole will be difficult, but the Cougars will continue to push forward and grow.
Imhof and Cole combined for 25 goals and 19 assists last season. They were both 4-year varsity starters. Imhof is playing soccer at Bethel College.
“Every year I see improvements and I believe we will have a better win/loss ratio this year,” Joe Imhof said. “We lost several close matches last year and with a few minor adjustments this year, those rematches could very easily turn into W’s.”
Leading players returning for CN are Austin Kugler, Rece Vice, Danny Leffers and Riley Smith. Newcomers expected to contribute are Evan Williams and Jonah Hopf.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Craig Burkholder
2018: 3-13-1, 1-6 NECC
The Panthers will be rebuilding, Burkholder admits, after graduating four key defenders and losing their biggest offensive spark in exchange student Francesco Cimbali from Italy.
“Looking to gain experience and make progress in skill development,” said Burkholder, the only soccer coach Prairie Heights High has had.
The heart of the Panthers will be in the midfield, where four players return in senior Lily Zolman and junior Trent VanWagner, Collin Keeslar and Austin Helmick.
Key newcomers include junior defender Jayden Watts, sophomore midfielder Alex Munoz and midfielder Jonas Hunkel, an exchange student from Germany.
Eastside
Coach: Sal Gomez
2018: 4-10-1, 0-7 NECC
The Blazers will look to build on their defensive success from last year, and Gomez will cherish the depth he will have.
Eastside only allowed 37 goals last season, which set a new school record. Five of its losses were by one goal. If the offense can take some steps forward, the Blazers can be a pesky group to contend with.
Eastside has 16 players on the team.
“I think the strength of our team will be the ability to put new bodies on the field as we will have five subs,” Gomez said. “We also have players who’ve been on the team or have played it before who understand the game.”
Gomez will rely on the leadership of senior Noah Johnson and juniors Jaiden Baker, Nic Blair and Mason Fritch. Blair is the leading returning scorer with four goals last season. Fritch and junior Colben Steury are the leading candidates to play goal after Eastside used several players between the pipes last season. Baker will also be the placekicker for Blazer football team.
There’s room on the pitch for fit athletes who can run all over. Senior newcomer Gezahagne Biddle will fit that role. Biddle is one of the leading distance runners in the area and will also run cross country for Eastside this fall.
DeKalb
Coach: Justin Bigelow
2018: 0-14, 0-7 NE8
The Barons have been one of the top teams in the area for a long time, but reached a low point last year.
Growth in numbers is a step in the right direction. The 30 boys in the program is seven more than last year.
DeKalb also will work to build off of last year’s 3-2 loss to East Noble in the Class 3A Carroll Sectional. The Barons scored first early and led 2-1 at the half after losing to the Knights 6-0 earlier in the season.
“Many will doubt what the DeKalb Barons are capable of this year, but don’t count us out,” Bigelow said. “Our final game versus East Noble in the opening round of sectional was our hardest fought match. We have been building from that moment until now. We are looking forward to a fresh season.
“Key components to the upcoming season include the boys’ work ethic, willingness to fight for every opportunity given, and having the respect to leave the program better than the way they walked into it.”
Hamilton’s status of having a soccer team is up in the air after not fielding a team in 2018. “We are trying,” first-year Marines athletic director Brad Hennessey said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.